The state law banning puberty blockers and other care for trans youth constitutes a violation of parents’ fundamental rights to make healthcare decisions for their children, an attorney told a federal three-judge panel deciding whether a lower court injunction of state Senate Bill 148 should stand.
Jeff Doss, an attorney for parents of trans youth in the state, also argued the so-called anti-trans legislation descriminates on the basis of sex and asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals at a hearing in Montgomery on Friday, Nov.18 to uphold the District Court’s partial injunction of enforcement of the law. The lower court found the state could ban and punish with up to 10 years in prison providers who perform transgender surgeries on youth. The court also upheld the law’s requirement that a doctor or teacher tell a parent if a child is experiencing gender nonconformity, but the District Court held the state couldn’t ban the use of puberty blockers and other medications commonly used as treatment in gender-affirming care and endocrine disorders.
“Discrimination against transgender youth is sex discrimination,” Doss said. “There is no compelling justification for sex discrimination in this case.”
Doss argued that making puberty blockers, estrogen and testoterone available for young patients experiencing indocrine issues, but banning it for those seeking treatment for gender affirming care was discriminatory. Doss called these medications the “standard of care” for those issues.
Alabama Solicitor General Edmund LeCour compared Doss’ argument about sex discrimination in the law to a hypothetical case where children wanted to use skin grafts to change their race. He told the judges the state could obviously ban that while still offering skin grafts to burn patients.
LeCour, who had previously read off a list of risks associated with puberty blockers, including loss of fertility and other issues, brought them back up to defend the state against Doss’ discrimination argument. He told the court the relevent factor in the law is the risk involved in the treatments and not the sex of the individual seeking them.
“The law does not prohibit any kind of therapy,” LeCour said. “It does not require males to go by ‘he’, or that girls wear dresses. There’s no reason why the state can’t regulate medicine and balance risk.”
Judge Andrew Brasher asked Doss to explain where a parents’ right to make medical decisions for a child comes from. Doss provided two examples from education. One of the cases, a 1923 Supreme Court decision from Nebraska held a school district could not outlaw the teaching of the German language in school if parents felt their children should learn it.
Brasher argued that children are forced to go to school and this would be different from a medical issue.
“I don’t get how this translates to this right for medical care,” he said.
Judge Barbara Lodoa compared the issue to a parent forcing a doctor to get a child an untested, unapproved drug. Doss told her that example would probably result in supremacy clause issues.
Undeterred, Lodoa asked if it would be similar to forcing a doctor to do an experimental procedure.
At this, Doss defended the use of puberty blockers and other drugs in gender-affirming care, calling it the recognized standard of care. He told the judges the standard of care for other issues are not banned and Alabama would be the one of the first places in the country or around the developed world to ban such medications and make providing them a felony.
The judges did not rule on the case before adjourning after a week of cases in the state Capital.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
