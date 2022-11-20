Downtown trans equality flag
BY DALE LIESCH

The state law banning puberty blockers and other care for trans youth constitutes a violation of parents’ fundamental rights to make healthcare decisions for their children, an attorney told a federal three-judge panel deciding whether a lower court injunction of state Senate Bill 148 should stand.

Jeff Doss, an attorney for parents of trans youth in the state, also argued the so-called anti-trans legislation descriminates on the basis of sex and asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals at a hearing in Montgomery on Friday, Nov.18 to uphold the District Court’s partial injunction of enforcement of the law. The lower court found the state could ban and punish with up to 10 years in prison providers who perform transgender surgeries on youth. The court also upheld the law’s requirement that a doctor or teacher tell a parent if a child is experiencing gender nonconformity, but the District Court held the state couldn’t ban the use of puberty blockers and other medications commonly used as treatment in gender-affirming care and endocrine disorders.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.  Dale Has won a n

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.