Plans to move two historic homes outside of the city may have changed, District 2 Councilman William Carroll confirmed Tuesday morning.
Carroll told Lagniappe a recent application to the city’s Architectural Review Board (ARB) for the homes at 918 and 920 Conti Street proposed to move them within the city. Previous plans had the homes’ owners looking to move them to Frisco City.
“The best thing to do at this point in time is to let the process work and to trust the process,” Carroll said Tuesday afternoon. “There’s a process everybody has to follow. Whatever that process is, let’s follow it.”
The application in question was not available on the city’s or the Mobile Historic Development websites, as agendas for the July meetings have not yet been made public.
Due to recent MHDC changes, Carroll said, if the ARB decision is appealed, the Circuit Court would hear it, rather than the City Council.
As the new application works its way through the process, more voices have come out against the moving of the homes. Chance Hall, president of the Old Dauphin Way Association, wrote in an email to city officials that the neighborhood group supports MHDC in its opposition to the move.
“The Old Dauphin Way Association opposes the relocation and/or destruction of historic structures in our historic neighborhood and supports all efforts to maintain the integrity of our historic neighborhood,” he wrote.
Hall added the attempts to move the homes without the proper permitting shows “bad faith” actions on the part of the owners.
“These recent actions also support the feelings of much of our local community that people who do not live in or even barely associate with our historic neighborhoods can operate free of reprise from our local government for actions that are illegal or antithetical to the good of any adjacent property owners,” he wrote.
Hall asked for an “investigation” into the “genesis” of the actions.
Ann Jurgens Pond, a resident of South Georgia Avenue, also decried the moving of the homes as going against the city’s plans for Broad Street and the federal grant it used to make improvements in the area.
“The vision from the [grant] was more of a park-like setting,” Pond said. “Instead we have parking lots.”
She said she pictured an interconnected trail of walking paths and sidewalk cafes and instead the area has been punctuated by large warehouses.
“I think it defeats the purpose of the [grant],” she said. “If you take away those two houses the whole block is different.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.