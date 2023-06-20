Conti Street homes
BY DALE LIESCH

Plans to move two historic homes outside of the city may have changed, District 2 Councilman William Carroll confirmed Tuesday morning. 

Carroll told Lagniappe a recent application to the city’s Architectural Review Board (ARB) for the homes at 918 and 920 Conti Street proposed to move them within the city. Previous plans had the homes’ owners looking to move them to Frisco City.

