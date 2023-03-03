Local officials are pushing to have a new Mobile County Aquatics Center project under construction by October. However, those efforts have been left to tread water for months, as the last remaining funding has yet to fall into place.

In a recent March newsletter, Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson stated the project, which she has long championed, still needs around $5 million before construction crews can break ground on the two-phase endeavor.

aquatic center
Connie Hudson

Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson speaks to the Mobile County Board of Education in February 2022, requesting the board to chip in $5 million to help finance the Mobile County Aquatic Center project.

