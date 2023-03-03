Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson speaks to the Mobile County Board of Education in February 2022, requesting the board to chip in $5 million to help finance the Mobile County Aquatic Center project.
Local officials are pushing to have a new Mobile County Aquatics Center project under construction by October. However, those efforts have been left to tread water for months, as the last remaining funding has yet to fall into place.
In a recent March newsletter, Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson stated the project, which she has long championed, still needs around $5 million before construction crews can break ground on the two-phase endeavor.
The 40,000-square-foot aquatic building with an indoor pool will be built adjacent to the county’s soccer complex on Halls Mill Road, near the intersection of interstates 10 and 65. Long-term plans for the aquatic center include an additional 50-meter outdoor swimming pool in a follow-up phase.
Phase 1 of the aquatic center is estimated to cost $20 million based on current projections. This portion of the work includes a 50-meter outdoor pool with two dive wells; a building for registration and concessions; the indoor facility with an instructional pool, lockers and restrooms; and a 100-vehicle parking lot.
Hudson has piecemealed together approximately $16 million in funding for the facility through various avenues, including a $3 million pledge by the Mobile City Council and another $3 million coming from the county’s COVID-19 relief allocation. She secured an additional $10 million for the project last September when the commission approved a historic $216 million budget. Hudson told Lagniappe at that time — about five months ago — she required the same additional $5 million to launch.
Hudson approached the Mobile County Board of Education last February and asked to participate in the project by supplying $5 million. However, the topic has not been reintroduced since. Eight county high schools have swim or dive teams but no swimming facility. Bishop State Community College’s pool is currently being used to accommodate all of them.
Phase 2 of the work has not been given a price tag at this point. The second portion of the work will see the addition of a 25-meter indoor short course competition pool, 645-person spectator seating, lobby, offices and indoor concessions.
