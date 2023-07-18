Conti Street homes
BY DALE LIESCH

Weeks before the city’s Architectural Review Board (ARB) is set to decide the fate of two historic Conti Street homes, the council agreed to delay for a week the appointment of new members to the organization.

Carroll asked for the delay to fix what he called “an oversight” in the state law allowing the formation of ARBs. Specifically, he wanted to make sure the terms of new ARB members were “staggered,” as the law calls for. As written and as dictated in the state law, terms for two members end after two years and the terms for the other seven members end after three years.

