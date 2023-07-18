Weeks before the city’s Architectural Review Board (ARB) is set to decide the fate of two historic Conti Street homes, the council agreed to delay for a week the appointment of new members to the organization.
Carroll asked for the delay to fix what he called “an oversight” in the state law allowing the formation of ARBs. Specifically, he wanted to make sure the terms of new ARB members were “staggered,” as the law calls for. As written and as dictated in the state law, terms for two members end after two years and the terms for the other seven members end after three years.
Carroll is concerned the current setup of the new ARB means experience is “wiped out” after five years.
“There are no staggered terms,” he said. “I’d like to see them truly staggered, like three for two, three for one or three for whatever to make sure they are truly staggered. I think that might be a bit of an oversight.”
Bruce McGowan, an ARB attorney, said a move like Carroll is proposing would put the board in conflict with state law and would lead to possible legal challenges of the appointments.
City attorney Ricardo Woods called the move a “policy decision,” meaning the council would be able to vote on it. However, Woods suggested the council go into executive session to discuss reasons why the administration didn’t want some of the current ARB members to continue serving. The executive session was held, following the regular meeting.
The potential appointments come at a time when there is public pressure for the ARB to vote against the moving of historic homes at 918 and 920 Conti Street out of the Old Dauphin Way Historic District.
The new appointees, which include Cartledge Blackwell, Abby Davis, Catarina Echols, Stephen Howle, Karrie Maurin, Stephen McNair, G. Cameron Pheiffer-Traylor, Barja Wilson and Jennifer Roselius, could be asked to weigh in on the application, which is set to be heard as early as the Aug. 16 meeting.
Carroll has said he is a distant relative of Maynard Odom, who is listed as a contact on the application seeking to move the houses from Conti Street to 661 Hickory Street. The actual applicant is a nonprofit organization related to the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association. This is a departure from previous attempts to move the homes currently on property owned by the Historic Mobile Restoration Society to Frisco City.
Under the new ordinance, any appeal related to an ARB decision will be heard by a Mobile County Circuit Court judge and will no longer be heard by the council.
A previous version of this story listed Maynard Odom as the applicant. That is incorrect. While Odom's name appears on the online application form for the ARB, a nonprofit related to the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association is the applicant.
