Daphne-based real estate development company 68V BTR Holdings LLC is suing the city of Fairhope and its planning commission for denying applications to build two multi-occupancy housing complexes and violating the company’s 14th Amendment right to due process.
According to a civil lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama on Thursday, Oct. 27, the company’s development plats — called the Skyline Property and Gables at Lawrence Property — conformed to every requirement laid out in Fairhope’s ordinances and subdivision regulations, but the planning commission still voted against its application “after several citizens objected to the perceived ‘lower-income’ developments.”
Calling the city and planning commission’s actions “arbitrary and capricious,” 68V BTR’s attorneys estimated damages at more than $10 million and called on the court to invalidate the denials, approve the developments, enforce the properties’ exempt status under a 2021 moratorium, declare the regulations the commission used violate the 14th Amendment and grant the case a jury trial.
The complaint alleges the planning commission admitted at a February meeting there was no reason to deny the development application, “but that they could ‘just deny’ the application anyway because they did not want plaintiff’s multi-occupancy complexes built.”
With the planning commission angry 68V BTR would not be subject to a 2021 moratorium pausing development beyond the city’s corporate limits, the body “suddenly began creating new, evolving requirements and obligations and demanding new items in regard to the properties that were unclear, specific to 68V BTR’s two developments only (and not other developments in town), and unreasonable,” like expanding the amount of required “greenspace,” the complaint read.
The Skyline Property sits on 17 acres at the corner of Dyer Road and Bishop Road, and the Gables at Lawrence Property sits on roughly 19.5 acres on Lawrence Road, both in Fairhope’s unincorporated planning area.
“When word spread around the community that the Skyline and Gables properties would be used for multi-occupancy housing, the project became a topic of dissent among residents of the city of Fairhope, especially among White affluent residents,” the complaint read. “The main grief was that the multi-occupancy complexes were not expensive enough to price-out lower-income tenants, including minority tenants.”
68V BTR “has lost business deals regarding the properties and income derived from the properties that it would have consummated and earned had it not been for the city and commission’s actions,” the complaint summarized.
In a Monday morning press release, Greg Bordenkircher, representing 68V BTR, said the lawsuit is about the company “getting our fair shake.”
“68 Ventures and our affiliated companies aim to develop our communities in such a way that we are creating opportunities and providing attainable housing options for all who choose to live here. This arbitrary and abusive display of power by the city of Fairhope is unfair to us and our community, and it is unacceptable,” he said.
Fairhope city attorney Marcus McDowell did not respond to Lagniappe’s request for comment.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022.
