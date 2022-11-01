Fairhope
LAGNIAPPE STAFF

Daphne-based real estate development company 68V BTR Holdings LLC is suing the city of Fairhope and its planning commission for denying applications to build two multi-occupancy housing complexes and violating the company’s 14th Amendment right to due process.

According to a civil lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama on Thursday, Oct. 27, the company’s development plats — called the Skyline Property and Gables at Lawrence Property — conformed to every requirement laid out in Fairhope’s ordinances and subdivision regulations, but the planning commission still voted against its application “after several citizens objected to the perceived ‘lower-income’ developments.”

