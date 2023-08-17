The Archdiocese of Mobile said Wednesday the Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, archbishop of Mobile, plans to formally remove Alex Crow from the priesthood, and elaborated on his current status in the church in the organization’s first public statement since July.
A statement posted on the Archdiocese of Mobile’s website and social media explains Rodi removed the faculties of Crow, the former parochial vicar of Corpus Christi Catholic Church who fled to Europe with a recent McGill-Toolen Catholic High School graduate. This means Crow “is not able to function as a priest publicly” and has been ordered “to return home immediately.” Rodi also plans to dismiss Crow from the priesthood, and a panel of three priests could be convened in six months in order to allow him to do so, according to the statement.
The Archdiocese of Mobile has not answered Lagniappe’s questions asking whether Crow was “defrocked,” but said in Wednesday's statement the term does not exist in the Catholic Church’s canon law.
“When a priest is laicized without his consent, for a crime such as living in concubinage, committing child sexual abuse or using the confessional to elicit sex, it is sometimes called defrocking or unfrocking,” the definition reads. “Those terms, which are not used in church law, should be restricted to forcible laicizations, since they connote a penalty.”
The only thing Crow may do is grant absolution when someone is close to dying, Rodi said in a statement to Mobile priests. The conference’s definition also mentions a defrocked priest may grant absolution in those cases.
In separate statements to the public and to the clergy, Rodi explained Crow may not identify himself as a priest, dress as a priest, or work as a priest. He called Crow’s actions “unbecoming of a priest” in one statement, and “scandalous” in another.
Lagniappe previously reported Crow and an 18-year-old who graduated from McGill in May are currently in Rome. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch told Lagniappe his investigation into the case so far leads him to believe Crow may have been grooming the young woman before they left.
MCSO released two letters on Monday from Crow. One letter Crow left with Corpus Christi explained the Virgin Mary and Jesus told him and the young woman to leave Mobile. Another letter MCSO believes Crow wrote months earlier, around Valentine’s Day, confesses his love for the young woman, possibly when she was still in high school.
Former students said they often saw Crow on McGill’s campus after he became a priest in 2021, lecturing to theology classes about demons and exorcisms and taking confession. Though McGill principal Michelle Haas and the Rev. Bry Shields, McGill president, issued a statement on Facebook saying Crow was not on campus after 2021, former students said they saw him as late as the spring semester of 2022.
