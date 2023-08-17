Alex Crow and Archbishop Rodi

(Left to right) The Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, archbishop of Mobile, with then-deacon Alex Crow in April 2021.

 Archdiocese of Mobile Facebook Livestream

The Archdiocese of Mobile said Wednesday the Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, archbishop of Mobile, plans to formally remove Alex Crow from the priesthood, and elaborated on his current status in the church in the organization’s first public statement since July.

A statement posted on the Archdiocese of Mobile’s website and social media explains Rodi removed the faculties of Crow, the former parochial vicar of Corpus Christi Catholic Church who fled to Europe with a recent McGill-Toolen Catholic High School graduate. This means Crow “is not able to function as a priest publicly” and has been ordered “to return home immediately.” Rodi also plans to dismiss Crow from the priesthood, and a panel of three priests could be convened in six months in order to allow him to do so, according to the statement.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.