Alex Crow

Fr. Alex Crow

Parents said the Archdiocese of Mobile ignored multiple complaints about former priest Alex Crow’s interactions with local students, more than a year before he was disciplined for leaving his post to go to Europe with an 18-year-old recent McGill-Toolen Catholic High School graduate.

One parent, who requested anonymity out of fear of retribution, said issues with Crow’s actions came to a head for parents shortly after a trip to Guatemala in 2022. The parent said the former priest performed “exorcisms” in front of the mostly underage students, while on the trip.

Corpus Christi Rectory

