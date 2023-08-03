Parents said the Archdiocese of Mobile ignored multiple complaints about former priest Alex Crow’s interactions with local students, more than a year before he was disciplined for leaving his post to go to Europe with an 18-year-old recent McGill-Toolen Catholic High School graduate.
One parent, who requested anonymity out of fear of retribution, said issues with Crow’s actions came to a head for parents shortly after a trip to Guatemala in 2022. The parent said the former priest performed “exorcisms” in front of the mostly underage students, while on the trip.
“The majority of the people on that trip were minors,” the parent said.
The exorcisms had a traumatic effect on the children on the trip, the parent said, and no one in the Archdiocese, or at the school, notified parents about Crow’s actions. In fact, the parent confirmed, students were the ones to tell the parents about the exorcisms.
“I think exorcisms are real, but I don’t want my child to witness one in a foreign country without my permission,” the parent said.
Several parents complained to the Archdiocese about the trip and heard nothing back, the parent said. At least one parent called the Archdiocese office twice to make verbal complaints and still nothing was done.
“There was no email,” the parent said. “No call back. He was still allowed to be around children. My whole concern over this is the lack of response and really the fact nothing was done after the Guatemala trip.”
The parent also questioned why Crow was allowed to attend other trips with students after the Archdiocese was alerted to the issue.
The parent called Crow a “mental predator” who had the power to “brainwash” not only students and children, but adults as well.
On Wednesday afternoon, Lagniappe sent an email to the Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, archbishop of Mobile, and Rob Herbst, spokesman for the Archdiocese, asking for comment about the parent complaints. Neither Rodi nor Herbst responded to that request.
Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said earlier this week that the diocese had warned Crow to stay away from a young woman who was friends with the young woman he took to Europe. The diocese has also not answered questions about that statement. While Burch has said he did not believe criminal charges would be forthcoming against the defrocked priest, law enforcement officials told Lagniappe interviews of former students and parents by District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s office were continuing this week.
Another parent, who also requested anonymity, told Lagniappe they complained to the Archdiocese months ago about Crow’s actions involving their college-aged child and nothing was done. The parent said the child sought counseling from the former priest.
In those counseling sessions, Crow convinced the child to leave home because family members, the house and other aspects of the child’s life were controlled by demons.
“(The child) came home and it just caved in,” the parent said of their child. “(The child’s) mental state declined in such a way that it was tremendous.”
The child has not returned to the house since, the parent said.
Crow saw the child was impressionable “and he ran with it,” the parent said, frequently carrying the child to exorcisms around Mobile. The parent said Crow sought the company of teenagers and students, hosting bonfires fueled with alcohol, and exorcizing them.
“Multiple children were brainwashed and then recruited to stand alongside Crow during exorcisms that took place in various places around Mobile,” the parent said.
Evidence of this behavior was apparent in the rectory at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, while Crow lived there, the parent said.
“The rectory was covered in alcohol,” the parent said. The parent said bottles of liquor “covered” one long table inside, “right there by the crucifix and the rosary.” The parent produced a photo of a countertop almost completely covered with various bottles of liquor. The photo was allegedly taken inside the Corpus Christi rectory by another parent.
Many other parents complained to the Archdiocese about Crow and his interactions with their children, the parent said, but nothing ever happened. The parent said Crow “brainwashed” their child.
“I care about my child,” the parent said. “I’m afraid of church.”
Crow was also said to have been involved with Fraternus and Fidelis at St. Pius X. The website fraternus.net describes the group as a “brotherhood for all ages” that has a goal of “recovering the lost art of mentoring, harnessing the power of brotherly men and fathers and teaching the virtues rooted in Christ as the path to authentic manliness.”
Neither Rodi nor Herbst responded to an email sent Thursday morning, which included photo evidence of alcohol in the rectory. A call to the University of South Alabama Catholic Student Association office went unreturned Wednesday.
