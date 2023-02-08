The 33-year-old Semmes man accused of robbing a Longhorn Steakhouse in West Mobile had been in jail just days prior, jail records show.
During an investigation, the Mobile Police Department identified Catlin Lon Booth as a primary suspect in the robbery at the restaurant on Airport Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 4. at around 11 p.m. Booth allegedly entered the establishment with a gun and ordered employees to hand him over the money from the business’ safe.
MPD arrested Booth on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, and took him into custody at the Mobile Metro Jail with the assistance of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. He is being charged with first-degree robbery.
Jail records show Booth was in Mobile Metro Jail on Feb. 2, just two days prior to the stickup. MPD Cpl. Katrina Frazier told Lagniappe he was being held for another agency in an unrelated case. Metro Jail records identify that agency as Accomack County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia. He was in custody for four hours before being released.
According to circuit court filings, Booth pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in Feb. 2022 stemming from a 2020 incident. Booth served 15 months in pre-trial custody and served an additional five months after his conviction. He was released in May 2022.
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
