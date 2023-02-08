The 33-year-old Semmes man accused of robbing a Longhorn Steakhouse in West Mobile had been in jail just days prior, jail records show.

Catlin Lon Booth

Catlin Lon Booth, 33, Semmes

During an investigation, the Mobile Police Department identified Catlin Lon Booth as a primary suspect in the robbery at the restaurant on Airport Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 4. at around 11 p.m. Booth allegedly entered the establishment with a gun and ordered employees to hand him over the money from the business’ safe.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.