Fairhope police arrested Aiden Thompson on charges of manslaughter early Wednesday morning in connection to the June death of Cory “C.J.” Edwards, a standout Fairhope High School football player, according to a release published on the department’s Facebook page.
Thompson, a 20-year-old Fairhope native, was indicted by a grand jury for his involvement in a shooting that claimed Edwards’ life over the summer, the release reads.
Another release from the department five months ago explained officers responded to a call of shots fired at a party on Twin Beech Road around 1 a.m. on June 11 and learned Edwards was injured and transported to Thomas Hospital. The 22-year-old was later pronounced dead at USA Hospital in Mobile.
Lt. Shane Nolte did not tell Lagniappe what caused the violence nor what led authorities to arrest Thompson. He explained the department is still “tying up loose ends” in their investigation, and that more information will come out when they take it to court.
Nolte described Edwards as “a heck of a football player, and a good kid, too.”
Thompson will be booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
