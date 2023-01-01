Mobile Police now have a male suspect in custody for the New Year’s Eve mass shooting that killed one and injured nine others, according to a statement.
The suspect is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital and will be booked into Metro Jail on a murder charge upon release from the medical center. The statement did not release the name of the suspect.
Police responded to the 200 block of Dauphin Street for a report of shots fired at around 11:14 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, a 24-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound. He died on the scene, according to a statement.
Nine others, ranging in age from 17 to 57, suffered gunshot injuries during the incident. All nine were transported to local hospitals, with injuries ranging from serious to non-life-threatening. Two businesses were also struck by gunfire. The front glass of the Urban Emporium looked to be shot out and glass remained on the sidewalk Sunday. A representative for management of the Brickyard wrote to Lagniappe that the bar was not struck by the gunfire. A previous version of this story incorrectly included Brickyard. The representative said bar management has released security camera footage to the police to aid in the investigation.
Several videos from New Year’s eve show a chaotic scene, with bystanders running for cover as shots rang out. Some of these videos posted on Twitter show people running down Dauphin Street, and also a large crowd streaming out of Bienville Square.
The incident occurred just blocks away from the city’s annual MoonPie Over Mobile event to ring in the New Year. Headlining act Third Eye Blind was performing, roughly 45 minutes before midnight.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement Sunday afternoon promising a swift reaction to the shooting.
"Like so many others, I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile. I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with suspected gang affiliations have taken a life, injured others and tarnished what should have been a safe and fun event,” Stimpson said. “This afternoon I met personally with the leadership of the Mobile Police Department and our federal law enforcement partners for an after-action report. A task force has already been launched dedicated to finding everyone responsible for last night’s shooting and holding them accountable. We will use every resource available to MPD and my office, and I have complete confidence that the perpetrators will be brought to justice."
The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking for information related to the shooting. Those with information can send in an anonymous tip by calling or texting 844-251-0644.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
