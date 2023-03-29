Mobile police arrested a 36-year-old man in connection to a carjacking and stabbing on Moot Street that happened Tuesday night, according to their overnight recap.
Stalking
On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at approximately 1:37 p.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of East Windy Hill Circle in reference to a harassment.
Upon arrival, officers located the female subject parked in front of the victim’s residence.
The subject was taken into custody. Linda Gayle, 51 was arrested.
Robbery (Carjacking) and Assault
On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at approximately 2:16 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Moot Avenue in response to a stabbing and carjacking incident.
Upon arrival, they discovered that a known male subject had stabbed one victim and struck another victim with a blunt object. The subject then stole one of the victim's vehicles and fled the scene. The stabbed victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at approximately 12:22 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of St. Stephens Road for a call and recognized Lionel Jordan, 36, as the subject involved in the Moot Street stabbing and took him into custody. Jordan was arrested on the listed charges.
Traffic Fatality
On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., Ameer Ibrahim, 23, was involved in a motorcycle accident while riding westbound on Cottage Hill Road.
Ibrahim collided with a vehicle that was attempting to exit the Inverness Lakes Apartments and travel east on Cottage Hill Road. As a result of the collision, Ibrahim sustained severe and life-threatening injuries and was immediately transported to the hospital for treatment and later succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment. This is an active investigation.
Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Controlled Substance
On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at approximately 6:40 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Beauregard Street near North Lawrence Street.
The suspect was found to be in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance. Zyre Wallace,23, was arrested.
Reckless Endangerment and Assault
On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at approximately 10:58 p.m., officers responded to 2451 University Drive, University Hospital, in reference to one shot.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the female victim and her boyfriend were walking on Summerville Street near Roberta Drive when a vehicle drove by and shot the victim.
The victim was driven to the hospital by personal vehicle and received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. The subjects fled the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at approximately 11:42 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue in reference to a shots fired call.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s residence and two vehicles were struck by gunfire. No one was injured.
This is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.