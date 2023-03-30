The following incidents were reported by the Mobile Police Department for Wednesday, March 29:
Domestic Violence Burglary, Domestic Violence Harassment and Interference with an Emergency Call
On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at approximately 7:000 a.m., officers responded to 1622 Levene Road, Isle Parkway Apartments in reference to a domestic altercation. Upon arrival, officers found out that the victim's ex-boyfriend had unlawfully entered the apartment, physically assaulted her, and prevented her from calling 911. The subject was taken into custody without further incident. Jamon Stegall, 20, was arrested.
Obstructing Justice using a False Name and Trespassing
On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at approximately 10:20 a.m., officers responded to 1 E I-65 Service Road South, Red Roof Inn, in reference to an individual occupying a vacant room without payment. Upon arrival, officers discovered the person occupying the room and took him into custody. The arrested individual was later identified as Justin Vo, 22. He was charged with the listed offenses and found to have an outstanding warrant.
