Pastor Allan Jones

Pastor Allan Jones has been charged with four counts of possession of child pornography.

The Loxley pastor accused of downloading pornographic videos and photographs of young girls had regular access to children through homeschool activities and fine arts programs, a review of his church found.

Allan Kyle Jones, 48, pastor of Lifeway Community Church in Loxley, is facing four criminal charges for possessing sexually explicit images. He was arrested Tuesday morning by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and released several hours later on a $60,000 bond. Officials have said more charges are possible as evidence is analyzed.

Allan Kyle Jones, 48, Loxley

Allan Kyle Jones, 48, Loxley
Lifeway Community Church in Loxley.

Lifeway Community Church in Loxley.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.