The Loxley pastor accused of downloading pornographic videos and photographs of young girls had regular access to children through homeschool activities and fine arts programs, a review of his church found.
Allan Kyle Jones, 48, pastor of Lifeway Community Church in Loxley, is facing four criminal charges for possessing sexually explicit images. He was arrested Tuesday morning by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and released several hours later on a $60,000 bond. Officials have said more charges are possible as evidence is analyzed.
Cpt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit stated his office has been investigating Jones for several weeks after receiving a tip. He said detectives collected enough details to establish probable cause and obtained a warrant to search Jones’ cell phone.
A criminal complaint detailing Jones’ accusations was made public Thursday afternoon. That document states Jones was arrested and charged after law enforcement officers confirmed the presence of images and video of “prepubescent” girls on his Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra cell phone.
The United States Sentencing Commission states prepubescent children are generally 13 years old or younger and lists sexual attraction to this age group among the criteria for pedophilia.
According to court filings, Jones had numerous explicit images of White female minors and a 4-second video of a girl pulling down her pants. Those materials were reportedly downloaded on Aug. 25 and depict the girls showing their anus, vagina and breasts while they pose.
Jones is being charged under Alabama Code 13A-12-192(B), which is a Class C felony. A person commits the crime of possession of child pornography when they knowingly possess any obscene matter containing a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 years engaged in any act of sadomasochistic abuse, sexual intercourse, sexual excitement, masturbation, genital nudity, or other sexual conduct.
The state’s online court database lists Jones’ wife and mother as witnesses, in addition to a confidential source. It does not specify who made a report or how the witnesses are involved in the case. Fairhope attorney Patrick Pendergast is representing Jones.
“[Mr. Jones] maintains his innocence and looks forward to the facts coming out in court,” he said in a statement.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 5.
Lifeway’s website states Jones has been the pastor at the church since 2015. A home address on Jones’ booking sheet is identical to the church’s address and he reportedly lives in a residence on church property.
Lifeway church is listed as a member of the Baldwin Baptist Association, which serves area Southern Baptist churches. The denomination states each church autonomously governs itself.
Neither the Association nor the Alabama Baptist Convention responded to requests seeking statements and more information. Reid told Lagniappe no clergy association had contacted his office as of Wednesday.
Sexual misconduct and crimes among Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) clergy have rattled the denomination in recent years. A 2022 report on the SBC indicates it has had a practice of ignoring and covering up sexual misconduct claims against members of their clergy.
There is currently no information or evidence connecting Jones’ charges with anyone he knew or is affiliated with through his church.
A review of Lifeway church’s online profiles and other pages suggests homeschool students would have been commonly present at the church building and Jones would have had access to minors through various fine arts programs.
A source who has attended homeschool events at Lifeway described the church as a hub for homeschool activities and that Jones had “entrenched” himself in the homeschool community.
Various social media pages for Baldwin County homeschool families and events indicate workshops and events for homeschooled students were regularly hosted at Lifeway church.
One post promoting a homeschool expo stated, “The Jones family is always there to help anyone in need, especially our local homeschool community! Pastor Allen Jones is the pastor of Lifeway Community Church in Loxley. They have hosted many homeschool events at their church and have been so welcoming.”
Additionally, the church regularly hosted the Impact Youth Theater group and accommodated other homeschool-oriented fine arts organizations, such as choir and orchestra. Jones’ LinkedIn profile indicates he has professional acting experience and has participated in community theater productions.
It is currently unclear if Jones plans to continue to act as Lifeway pastor or if the conditions of his bond will prevent the church from holding youth events while his charges are pending.
One individual reported Lifeway’s congregation is “struggling” to believe the accusations against their pastor and they are skeptical about the nature of the charges. Emails and phone calls to the church seeking more information were not returned. Jones is forbidden from using electronic devices while on bond.
In one of the church’s most recent videos of a Sunday service, Jones can be heard promoting the charity drive Operation Christmas Child and discussing how human traffickers target and exploit children in the countries where the presents are sent.
Lifeway has now deactivated both its Facebook page and website.
