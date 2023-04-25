Over the course of her 93 years of life, Ann Bedsole has a plethora of stories to talk about and look back on thanks, in part, to her time in the Alabama Legislature as the first Republican woman elected to the state senate.
None of those stories, however, are more significant than the creation of Alabama’s first magnet school for gifted math and science students.
Recognizing the need for one, along with a push from then-Gov. George Wallace, Bedsole fought for the institution and after getting the stamp of approval from the state legislature, the Alabama School of Math and Science (ASMS) opened its doors in 1989.
On Tuesday, Bedsole was honored as ASMS celebrated the 30th anniversary of its graduating class. The event featured Gov. Kay Ivey as the keynote speaker, along with Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.
As she looks back over the years and what led to the creation of the school, Bedsole said what she’s most fond of is the people along the way who helped the school reach its full potential.
“I’m very proud of it,” Bedsole said. “It’s just a wonderful thing. I think most of all, if you think back about things, you think back about the people who did it. And there’s such a lot of wonderful people who worked hard to get this school.”
Since its first graduating class in 1993, the school has seen over 3,000 graduates from all 67 counties walk across the stage and become ASMS alumni.
ASMS President John Hoyle presented Bedsole with an honorary diploma and graduation stole and declared every year moving forward, the school will hand out a diploma to one leader within the school’s community.
Ivey spoke about the lengths Bedsole and the late state Rep. Steve McMillan went through to make the school a reality and said since its creation, the school has become one of the premier institutions throughout the state.
“A little more than three decades ago, dear friends Ann Bedsole and Steve McMillan and other Mobile leaders came together and formed something extraordinary,” Ivey said. “This school has set the standard of excellence for the State of Alabama.”
Addressing the crowd gathered at the ASMS gymnasium, Stimpson presented Bedsole with the Exceptional Citizenship Medal, something he has only given out five times over his decade-long tenure as mayor.
Reading a passage from Bedsole’s new book, “Leave Your Footprint” which details her life and work over the years, Stimpson spoke to how once upon a time, Mobile was viewed as a place where things were never accomplished. Thanks to people like Bedsole, Stimpson said, the narrative has changed.
“I want to declare that Mobile is no longer that city of perpetual potential,” Stimpson said. “The things that you have been a part of in the success of this city, we are truly grateful.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) regulates the sale of liquor at the retail and wholesale level. As Lagniappe reported this week, the board cannot own property and rents its facilities through private landlords. Some people say the state should stay in the alcohol business because it enforces consumption laws and contributes funds to many statewide programs, while others say the state should withdraw and focus on wholesale alcohol sales. How should Alabama go forward?
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.