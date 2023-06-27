The head of the Alabama School of Math and Science (ASMS) will now serve in an additional role, thanks to Gov. Kay Ivey.
ASMS President Dr. John Hoyle has been named to the Alabama STEM Council by Ivey after receiving a letter notifying him of the appointment earlier this week. The council serves as a sort of advisory board looking at ways to improve STEM-related education, career awareness, and workforce development across the state. Appointees include people working in business, education, and government.
“Every day at ASMS, we see first-hand the connection between STEM education, career readiness, and future leaders in our state’s workforce,” Hoyle said in a statement. “We have already been collaborating with the Alabama STEM Council through the STEM EcoSystem design team and STEM Chief Science Officers program. To have the opportunity to serve directly on the council is a great honor, and I look forward to serving Alabamians through the appointment.”
A native of New Orleans, Hoyle lived and taught in Louisiana until Hurricane Katrina slammed the city, forcing him to make the move to Mobile. Since then, he has served at ASMS for almost 20 years.
“Dr. Hoyle has had a transformative impact on our school and students during his time at ASMS, especially as president,” ASMS Vice President Dr. Samantha Church said. “We are thrilled that more people and organizations will benefit from his leadership through the Alabama STEM Council.”
