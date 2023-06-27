ASMS President Hoyle

ASMS President Dr. John Hoyle

 ASMS

The head of the Alabama School of Math and Science (ASMS) will now serve in an additional role, thanks to Gov. Kay Ivey.

ASMS President Dr. John Hoyle has been named to the Alabama STEM Council by Ivey after receiving a letter notifying him of the appointment earlier this week. The council serves as a sort of advisory board looking at ways to improve STEM-related education, career awareness, and workforce development across the state. Appointees include people working in business, education, and government.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

