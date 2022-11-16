The Alabama School of Math and Science (ASMS) was well-represented at the 89th annual meeting of the Southeastern Section of the American Physical Society.
Per a press release, an ASMS student and instructor gave presentations at the meeting while a parent of a student currently attending the school collaborated with researchers on a project highlighted at the event.
Held at the University of Mississippi, the conference focuses on physics-related research from college students and professors.
Tuyako Khristoforova is currently a senior at ASMS and presented a poster using machine learning technology to identify superhard compound materials. There is the potential that the materials in her report could replace diamonds in industrial applications.
“I was able to get this opportunity because of an assignment from Intro to Research Methods where we had to cold-email five local university professors,” Khristoforova said in the release. “Dr. Chen already completed this research, but he wanted me to use a different machine learning method and compare my results with his.”
ASMS physics professor Durga Paudel Ph.D., gave a presentation focused on a substance that could prove to be beneficial in advancing computer memory devices, LCD displays, solar panels, copy machines and more.
“There are still possibilities to cut down the price of devices using the eco-friendlier, cheaper, and more easily available amorphous material,” Paudel said in the release.
Albert Gapud Ph.D., also took part in the meeting as a collaborator with a group of scientists and researchers from the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory. The research was centered on nuclear magnetic resonance studies.
Gapud is a member of the physics department at the University of South Alabama and is also a parent of a student at ASMS.
“Although superconductors have already found many applications, we won’t really be able to explore their full potential without a better understanding of how they become superconducting in the first place,” Gapud said in the release.
“ASMS is proud to be represented by these three brilliant individuals, whose work underscores the excellent efforts of our research community, an interconnected group of scholars that often resembles a family,” the press release reads.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
