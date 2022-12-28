Mobile Police Department reports for Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28:
Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, No Pistol Permit, Obstruction of Justice
On Wednesday, December 28 at approximately 3:00 a.m., officers responded to 3606 Moffett Road in reference to an unresponsive male inside a reported stolen vehicle out of Prichard’s jurisdiction.
Officers approached the vehicle and found the subject under the influence of an unknown narcotic. The subject was transported to the hospital for medical treatment; officers located a firearm during an inventory of the vehicle. The subject was also found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. After receiving medical treatment Vernon Collier, 37, was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.
Animal Death
On Tuesday, December 27 at approximately 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Merrit Drive in reference to a disorderly complaint involving an assault. The victim’s dog charged toward the officer and the officer was forced to shoot the animal. The animal sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and later died. This is an ongoing investigation.
Attempt to Elude, Failure to Obey
On Tuesday, December 27 at approximately 1:54 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Moffett Road near the I-65 Service Road. The driver stopped the vehicle and as the officer attempted to identify the driver, she sped off and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
The driver stopped the vehicle when it became disabled after crashing into an unoccupied business. The driver was treated for minor injuries sustained from the accident. Anderlyn Jordan, 37, was arrested and transported to Metro Jail on the listed charges and outstanding warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.