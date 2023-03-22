UPDATE: Lucas is now in the custody of the Mobile County Sheriff's Office and will be booked into the Metro Jail.
A Mobile man wanted for attempted murder is still on the loose after police tried to serve him with an arrest warrant Wednesday afternoon.
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) received a tip claiming suspect Tawanne Lucas was at a residence at 1105 Houston St. Deputies arrived at the home where they heard movement inside, prompting officers to announce themselves several times with no response.
SWAT and K9 backup were called but the suspect had fled the scene by the time reinforcements arrived.
Those with information about Lucas are asked to contact the MCSO at (251)-574-8633.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
