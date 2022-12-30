The plot continues to thicken in a lawsuit alleging mismanagement of a charitable trust that has paid as much as $120,000 in college tuition for the children of one of its three board members — Alabama Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton.
Management of the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund became more of a political hot potato for Albritton earlier this month when Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office petitioned the Montgomery County Circuit Court to have the state’s top law enforcement official realigned as a plaintiff in the lawsuit. Marshall had been named as a defendant in a suit filed by relatives of Amos — Alabama’s first female Secretary of State — whose last will and testament created the charitable trust to provide college scholarships to financially needy students in Alabama.
On Dec. 27, Tallahassee, Fla. attorney Byron B. Mathews, Jr. filed a motion to intervene on behalf of Conecuh County high school student Tyra Lindsey, who, because she meets the requirements for scholarship recipients outlined in Amos’ will, could be determined to have “standing” in the case.
“Movant is a resident of Conecuh County, Alabama, and a student at Hillcrest High School in Evergreen who meets all the necessary requirements to receive one of these Mabel Amos scholarships. She thus has an interest in the proper management of the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund and the preservation of its assets,” the motion states.
The original lawsuit was filed in July by Amos’ grandniece Leigh Gulley Manning and her daughter Megan Carmack and came after Lagniappe first published articles about the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund paying $120,000 in tuition costs for Albritton’s children. Neither of Amos’ closest surviving relatives had been aware the fund had paid the Albritton children’s tuition, or that the discovery of oil on a property in Conecuh County had infused the fund with millions of dollars.
On Dec. 8, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office filed a motion to become a plaintiff in the suit. Marshall was named as a defendant in the case, but in his motion, argued his office had done nothing that warranted it being a defendant and also asserted that the AG’s office actually has the correct standing to act as plaintiff in the case as the trust did not name specific beneficiaries.
With the Lindsey filing on Tuesday, the case suddenly has far more activity than it has in the previous five months. Mathews said his involvement came as a result of an educator reaching out to him about issues with the fund that had become public.
“A teacher in the Evergreen school system put me in touch with the guidance counselor at Hillcrest High. This teacher was a Facebook friend who had read about the Carmack case and had read (Lagniappe’s) articles. I called the guidance counselor and told her about the scholarships to see if any students from Hillcrest High had received Mabel Amos scholarships, as this school was the only public senior high school in Conecuh County, where Mabel Amos grew up and where the oil fields were located. She was shocked to hear that the scholarships existed. She was the person who felt that Tyra would be a perfect candidate and had Tyra’s mother contact me in a three-way call that she set up,” Mathews explained.
Mathews said after looking at what had been filed on behalf of Manning and Carmack, he was concerned it was “meritless” and contained errors that would cause it to be dismissed. He was also critical of attorney Tom Gallion, who represents Carmack and Manning, for not including Albritton as a defendant in the case.
“Tom Gallion threw up a lot of mud on the wall to see if it would stick. He was looking to pressure Regions into settling using the bad press that the complaint would generate for Regions. I was concerned that any settlement to Megan Carmack, et al, would come from the Trust’s assets, not from Regions or the Board members personally,” he wrote in an email. “Tom Gallion also refused to join Tom Albritton as a defendant as he has a case pending before Albritton’s father in the Middle District of Alabama. Next to Regions, Tom Albritton is the worst actor in this matter. There is no way he should be let off the hook.”
A search of legal records does show Gallion is an attorney in the case Green v. Cunningham, in which Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is being sued in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama by inmate Isaac Green, Jr. Gallion is one of the attorneys representing Cunningham. The case is before U.S. District Court Judge W. Harold Albritton, who is Tom Albritton’s father. The suit against Cunningham was filed in October, though, nearly three months after Gallion filed Manning and Carmack’s suit.
Gallion did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
Never heard of it
In Lindsey’s motion to intervene, Mathews describes how Gennifer Meeks, a guidance counselor at Hillcrest High, assists students in finding scholarships, grants, and loans for college. The motion says until she was made aware by Mathews, “Meeks had never been advised of the existence of the Mabel Amos scholarships.” None of the school’s teachers or its principal had ever heard of it either.
“Not surprisingly, no student from Hillcrest High School has ever received a Mabel Amos scholarship award,” the motion states.
Amos’ will stipulated four criteria upon which scholarship recipients should be selected — “their character; their intelligence, which must be above average; their scholastic record; and their financial need.” The motion states that Lindsey meets all of these criteria, and therefore is a qualified representative of all potential scholarship recipients.
“As a resident of Conecuh County, the county where Mabel Amos grew up and where the primary asset of the trust is located, Tyra is in a unique position to represent not only her interest but that of all young men and women of the State of Alabama who are potential beneficiaries,” the motion states.
The motion goes on to demand the removal of the current trustee and board members and calls for Albritton, Collins and Bell to personally reimburse the trust for “improper scholarships” that violated the terms of the trust, and excessive fees collected by Regions since 2002.
Should the court add the motion to intervene to the overall case and ultimately rule in favor of its requirements, determining who received scholarships would prove critical in determining what would need to be repaid to the fund. Regions has refused to reveal the names of those who received scholarships from 2014 on, even though the names of scholarship recipients were public for the 12 previous years.
So far, Albritton’s scholarships and those of his former law partner and current Covington County Circuit Court Judge Ben Bowden are known to have gone to children of more affluent families. Bowden received $45,000 to help send his child to Southern Methodist University (SMU) — one of the nation’s most expensive universities. In an Andalusia Star-News article from 2008 when Bowden was appointed to the bench, Albritton claimed the two met in Boy Scout camp.
The motion calls for an audit of the more than $1.2 million in management fees collected by Regions, as well as of the more than $2.5 million in scholarship payouts to determine if they met criteria set in Amos’ will.
Self dealing?
Amos’ will was written by Albritton’s father’s Andalusia law firm when she was in her 90s. It set up the trust to have two members of the firm — who turned out to be Tom Albritton and attorney Rick Clifton — on its board, as well as a member from Union Bank. That bank was bought out by Regions in 1995, and Regions Bank Trust Officer John Bell became the third board member. Amos passed away in 1999.
The fund handed out a small number of scholarships for its first 10 years, but when oil was discovered on a piece of land Amos had owned, millions of dollars began flowing into the fund. The number of scholarships and amount of money handed out increased dramatically, as did management fees collected by Regions.
As a tax-exempt organization, the Mabel Amos Memorial Fund files annual 990 forms with the IRS that offer a snapshot of its finances, and up until 2013, those 990s had always listed the names of individuals receiving scholarships. In 2013, Albritton’s daughter, Martha, was awarded a $15,000 scholarship to the University of Texas, according to that year’s 990 form. From that point on, though, only the universities recipients attended were listed on the 990 forms next to the amount received. Even though their names were not listed, payments for Albritton’s daughter and son were delineated in notes as “scholarship for board member.”
Albritton has denied charges of “self-dealing” in this situation, saying he abstained from the scholarship selections for his children. The three board members for the fund at the time were Albritton, his former law partner Rick Clifton and former Regions Bank Trust Officer John Bell.
“Regarding my kids’ scholarships, there’s no restriction within the trust for who can get it. Where my kids are concerned, I didn’t participate in that decision. It was made by one of the other trustees and a Regions representative, who at the time was John Bell,” Albritton told Lagniappe in June 2021 when the story first broke. He has declined any further comments for subsequent stories.
Albritton also said that decision was made before he was selected to lead the state’s Ethics Commission in 2015
“There’s nothing wrong with it. And certainly, any decision that was made to benefit my kids was before I got hired to do this job,” he said at the time.
When asked in 2021 whether any other family members of his or other board members had received scholarship money from the fund, Albritton said he couldn’t “hazard a guess” because he’d been involved with the fund since it was first outlined in Amos’ will in 1992.
Politically complex
This latest motion, along with the attorney general’s motion to be named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, furthers potential political ramifications for Albritton as the state’s ethics chief.
It is already clear one of Albritton’s former law partners and boyhood friend, Bowden, received money from the fund. If the motion to intervene is accepted and an audit finds more disbursements to people with connections to Albritton, whose children do not meet the financial need requirements, there could be serious questions about the ethics director’s own ethics.
Further complicating matters is the fact Marshall’s effort to be added as a plaintiff comes on the heels of his office filing suit against Albritton’s Ethics Commission last month for violating the Alabama Administrative Procedure Act when it adopted a rule stating it is not required to provide exculpatory evidence it might find to individuals under investigation for ethics violations.
The Ethics Commission’s rule and Marshall’s pushback against it appear to have created friction between the two agencies. Marshall’s lawsuit complains the Ethics Commission has stopped referring prosecutions and administrative resolutions to his office, even though the office “still maintains the ultimate authority over these matters.”
Albritton’s brother, Benjamin, is also an attorney on Marshall’s staff.
