An attorney for the family of a man who died as a result of a confrontation with Mobile police officers in July argued that a new law taking effect Friday allows the city to release portions of the body camera footage.
In an email to members of the Mobile City Council, attorney Roderick Van Daniel, who represents the family of Jawan Dallas, wrote the release of the footage is a decision the city could make and state law does not bar them from doing so.
“The opportunity is there for the body camera footage of the Mobile Police officers involved in the death of Jawan Dallas to be viewed by the family,” he wrote. “The determination is placed upon the custodial law enforcement agency or the prosecution to make this decision.”
HB 289, which takes effect Friday, only states that a law enforcement agency “may choose to not disclose” the footage if it impacts an ongoing investigation.
“Letting Mrs. Christine Dallas, the mother, view the last seconds of the video will not affect an ongoing active law enforcement investigation nor affect the prosecution of the unknown police officers involved in this matter from the Mobile Police Department,” Van Daniel wrote. “She wants to see the last minutes of her son's life; so that she can have closure and to begin healing.”
Van Daniel wrote that seeing the video would bring closure to the family and bring accountability to both sides in the fight for justice.
Dallas died as a result of officers deploying a stun gun against him on July 2 at a mobile home park on Carol Plantation Road in Theodore. When officers arrived on scene on the day in question they encountered two individuals, one of whom was Jawan Dallas. Police have said he tried to flee and a physical struggle ensued. Officers discharged a stun gun and Jawan Dallas experienced a “medical emergency.” He died later at a local hospital.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, city attorney Ricardo Woods told the family the body camera footage would be released as soon as the investigation into the matter is completed. Three separate investigations into the incident are currently being conducted, he said. One by Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s office, one by the U.S. Department of Justice and one by the Mobile Police Department internal affairs office.
