Christine Dalls

Christine Dallas, the mother of Jawan Dallas speaks to the Mobile City Council Tuesday. 

An attorney for the family of a man who died as a result of a confrontation with Mobile police officers in July argued that a new law taking effect Friday allows the city to release portions of the body camera footage.

In an email to members of the Mobile City Council, attorney Roderick Van Daniel, who represents the family of Jawan Dallas, wrote the release of the footage is a decision the city could make and state law does not bar them from doing so.

