Kathryn Drey

Former U.S. prosecutor Kathryn W. Drey, 55, was one of the Northern District of Florida's leading civil attorneys. Her lawyer claims the U.S. Department of Justice chose to leverage a technicality in order to pursue felony criminal charges due to her whistleblowing activity.

 Provided

The felony prosecution of a high-level Florida assistant U.S. attorney from Mobile was motivated by retaliation, her attorney claims, and the Department of Justice is reportedly reeling after a judge handed her a minimal sentence.

On Wednesday, July 26, District Judge M. Casey Rodgers, sentenced Kathryn Wilburn Drey, 55, of Mobile to just six months of probation, notably deviating from a two-year term U.S. prosecutors were seeking.

Kathryn W. Drey

Kathryn W. Drey

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.