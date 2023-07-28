The felony prosecution of a high-level Florida assistant U.S. attorney from Mobile was motivated by retaliation, her attorney claims, and the Department of Justice is reportedly reeling after a judge handed her a minimal sentence.
On Wednesday, July 26, District Judge M. Casey Rodgers, sentenced Kathryn Wilburn Drey, 55, of Mobile to just six months of probation, notably deviating from a two-year term U.S. prosecutors were seeking.
In March, Drey pleaded guilty, as part of a deal, to a single felony charge of criminal conflict of interest for “steering” 11 title search contracts to Anchor Title between 2020 and 2021, where her husband was a contract employee for legal services.
The charge hinged on the fact she failed to submit a waiver disclosing the connection. The crime was punishable by up to six months in custody and a $250,000 fine.
However, Drey’s attorney is speaking out, alleging that, while Drey accepts responsibility for not signing the form, they believe the DOJ threw the book at her and charged her criminally because she was a whistleblower in the office and made numerous reports, such as for “malfeasance,” sexual harassment, selective political prosecution, and attempts to deviate from election laws.
One of these cases involved leadership at the Northern District of Florida U.S. Attorney’s Office allegedly attempting to redirect $7.5 million promised to a whistleblower on a medical malpractice suit, according to her attorney.
Tallahassee attorney R. Timothy Jansen represented Drey in the proceedings. The DOJ was represented by trial attorneys Lauren M. Castaldi and Nicholas W. Cannon.
Jansen, who served as a Florida federal prosecutor for five years and now has worked 30 years as a criminal defense lawyer, said he has never encountered a case like this.
“I’ve never seen anyone in federal court get 6 months and a $500 fine. That should speak to the seriousness of the offense, considering prosecutors were asking for much more than that,” he said.
Drey, who formerly practiced law in Mobile, passed the Alabama State Bar in 1996, and the Florida State Bar in 1998 and is a graduate of Tulane University Law School, stepped in as chief of the Northern District’s civil division during sweeping staff changes in February 2019 following the appointment of U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe.
Jansen said after Rodgers reviewed the facts of the case during the July 26 hearing the judge, who he described as a “tough conservative,” pushed back on prosecutors, going as far as to question why Drey took a plea deal at all. Rodgers also reportedly scoffed at recommendations for an extended probation sentence, noting prosecutors did not even pursue pretrial supervision.
Jansen said this was because the U.S. Attorney’s Office was aware of Drey’s character and the caliber of work she produced.
“This could have been handled administratively. They could have given her a slap on the hand or terminated her,” Jansen said. “Instead, they decided to prosecute her. This is a big win because it shows that this should have been handled differently.”
Jansen said prosecutors cannot point to a victim in this case, and there was no restitution ordered because he said there was none to be paid.
Despite framing within an initial press release and complaint by the DOJ, Jansen is arguing that not only did the title searches not enrich her or her husband, but that they actually saved the U.S. tens of thousands of dollars, enabled authorities to pursue priority lien interests, mitigated millions in liabilities and brought the office into compliance with proper practices to ensure Florida property owners were not adversely affected from improper records.
According to Jansen, after Drey was appointed as the civil division chief, she soon received complaints from the Internal Revenue Service and the Small Business Administration that due to the Northern District of Florida not conducting title searches for lien priority on foreclosure cases, the agencies were unable to recover millions of dollars.
When Drey looked into this “legal malpractice” she discovered 150 instances where title searches were needed. She said due to human resource policies, those searches could not be assigned in-house and her supervisors were unwilling to hire someone to do the work and unable to do so within an acceptable time frame. That’s when Drey recommended that the office contract the work out to a third party.
Drey submitted requests to six title companies for them to bid on the contracts. Four declined the opportunity and two suggested $245 per search, which Administrative Officer Floyd Boyer told her was too high, Jansen said.
Drey then offered to ask her husband if Anchor Title would be willing to do the work at a discounted rate. Boyer reportedly OKed it, and an agreement was reached to have these contracts written for $150 each — 30 percent lower than comparable offers. In total, there were 548 title searches completed and they saved the office $41,100, Jansen said.
When lien records are not updated appropriately, they can derail the property owner’s sale and subject the government to hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential liabilities, Jansen said.
In terms of her family benefiting from the contracts, Jansen noted Drey’s husband, Owen, did not own the title company and was a 1099 contract lawyer who was only licensed to practice law in Alabama.
Jansen said prosecutors alleged Drey had been “enriched” from the contracts due to him being paid for legal fees out of an account belonging to Anchor Title’s Florida branch, where the title searches were being conducted.
What’s more, Jansen told Lagniappe after the DOJ was made aware of the problem, the U.S. Attorney’s Office continued to take advantage of Anchor’s discounted rate and awarded multiple contracts.
Jansen said Drey continued to work for two years and received “outstanding” performance reviews, spoke on panels on behalf of the office, and continued training attorneys in the office’s civil division.
In a performance review dated July 2021, after discovering the conflict issue, Drey was rated “outstanding” in ethics, professionalism and productivity, and credits her with securing millions in consent judgments and resolutions in business litigation.
Jansen said Drey made a calculated decision in the interest of her family to plead guilty.
“It was what was best for the family's and her future,” he said. “You never want to risk going to trial with jurors who you don’t know how they feel. She wanted to move on with her life. If she went to trial and was guilty, the penalty would have been much harsher. Technically, the facts meet the elements of the offense.”
Jansen said Drey acknowledges that in hindsight she should have formally disclosed the conflict.
Jansen said he understands the DOJ is disgruntled about Drey’s “light” sentencing, and noted that though a press release came immediately after Drey’s guilty plea in March, the Department has yet to issue one about the sentence.
“They love getting press releases out. They were all giddy about it and the facts when they were in their favor,” he said. “They aren’t bragging about 6 months, though.
Jansen said Drey is relieved to have the prosecution behind her, but that it has been hard. He noted she is now a convicted felon and her future as a lawyer is unclear.
“They tried to ruin her reputation in the community, but she is standing strong,” Jansen said. I think someone in the DOJ dropped the ball going forward with this case.”
Joshua Stueve, a spokesperson for the Department of Justice, declined to comment concerning Drey’s status as a whistleblower or why the agency chose to pursue charges.
Stueve confirmed “there was not and will not be a press release at this stage” from the DOJ on the sentencing. A spokesperson for the Northern District of Florida did not respond to questions.
