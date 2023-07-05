Notable civil rights attorneys are calling on the Mobile Police Department (MPD) to release body camera video after 36-year-old Jawan Dallas died in police custody over the weekend.
According to a press release from attorney Harry Daniels, Dallas died as a result of officers using a stun gun twice despite pleas for help and claims of chest pains from Dallas. Daniels also represents Childersburg pastor Michael Jennings who was arrested while watering his neighbors flowers in May 2022 and Marvin Long, a 53-year-old Black man assaulted by Alabama police officers and a police dog in front of his home.
Officers responded to a call about a suspected burglary on Sunday, June 2 at approximately 9:46 p.m. at a home in the Plantation Mobile Home Park. A press release from MPD claims when officers arrived they initially attempted to identify potential suspects, during which Dallas allegedly attempted to flee. Officers tried to apprehend Dallas but he physically resisted, leading the officer to discharge his stun gun. The first attempt had no effect on Dallas, and the officer discharged the stun gun again following a brief physical struggle.
Once in custody, medical personnel were called to evaluate Dallas’ condition where MPD claims he suffered a “medical emergency” and had to be transported to the hospital. Dallas died at the hospital.
The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, which began on Wednesday.
“The case is currently under investigation, and as a result, we are unable to provide any comments at this time,” MPD Spokeswoman Katrina Frazier wrote in an email. “Regarding the press release [from Daniels], we aim to approach it with sensitivity and avoid any form of sensationalism.”
The statement from Daniels claims eyewitness statements place Dallas in his car roughly 100 yards away from the location of the robbery. Once officers arrived on scene, the statement claims Dallas exited his vehicle and was immediately hit with the stun gun, as he fell to the ground, grabbing his chest and complaining of chest pains. However, officers continued to use their stun guns until Dallas stopped moving.
“Jawan Dallas wasn’t even near the scene but these officers decided that he was a suspect and tased him until he died,” the statement from Daniels reads. “This isn’t speculation. This is an eyewitness statement and if the Mobile Police Department wants to dispute, they need to release the body cam video. Jawan Dallas wasn’t a threat and shouldn’t have even been a suspect. But they killed him anyway.”
