Notable civil rights attorneys are calling on the Mobile Police Department (MPD) to release body camera video after 36-year-old Jawan Dallas died in police custody over the weekend.

According to a press release from attorney Harry Daniels, Dallas died as a result of officers using a stun gun twice despite pleas for help and claims of chest pains from Dallas. Daniels also represents Childersburg pastor Michael Jennings who was arrested while watering his neighbors flowers in May 2022 and Marvin Long, a 53-year-old Black man assaulted by Alabama police officers and a police dog in front of his home.

