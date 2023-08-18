A former Vigor High School principal accused of misusing school system funds spent $100,000 worth of funds on items including a seafood dinner for students, baking materials and championship football rings, according to an audit of the school’s fiscal year 2022 finances.
The 229-page audit conducted from Oct., 2021 to Sept., 2022, details dozens of instances of late receipts turned in by teachers or sponsors as well as undocumented cash disbursements, while Gerald Cunningham helmed the school.
“The local school did not comply with requirements regarding cash receipts and cash disbursements that are applicable to its financial operations,” the audit reads. “The results of our tests and disclosed instances of noncompliance, which are described in the accompanying schedule of audit findings.”
Cunningham had been on administrative leave since March before officially submitting his letter of resignation to the Mobile County Public School System Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 9. On Tuesday, multiple sources told Lagniappe, Cunningham was at the center of financial miscues stemming from the purchase of championship rings after Vigor football’s state championship run in 2021.
The school was placed on receivership in 2021, meaning all purchases were required to be submitted to the MCPSS accounting department for approval.
The audit states there were 12 instances where orders or cash disbursements totaling $33,098.40 were authorized without approval from the central office.
Among the items listed as being purchased by the school without prior approval include a meal for senior students at a cost of $1,875 and a purchase order of $27,675 for state championship rings.
While Cunningham signed off on most of the orders without authorization from the central office, there are also multiple instances of orders being placed without his approval, meaning lower-ranking employees were purchasing items without Cunningham’s signature. Some of the items purchased without Cunningham’s approval include Sam’s Club receipts for baking ingredients, homecoming and prom materials, including sashes and crowns; cheerleading uniforms and supplies and an $1,800 t-shirt order, among other items.
There were also nine instances of checks being issued while missing invoices or receipts for a total of $6,362.41. Among the recipients of those checks were Charles Morgan, who received $2,838.46 without any description of what the payment was for.
District 3 board member Reginald Crenshaw told Lagniappe the school system is currently investigating the matter.
“We’ll continue to evaluate the other financial management practices that were used at the school,” Crenshaw said.
Lagniappe attempted to reach out to Cunningham for comment multiple times, but those requests were not returned by time of publication.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.