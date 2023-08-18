Cunningham

A former Vigor High School principal accused of misusing school system funds spent $100,000 worth of funds on items including a seafood dinner for students, baking materials and championship football rings, according to an audit of the school’s fiscal year 2022 finances.

The 229-page audit conducted from Oct., 2021 to Sept., 2022, details dozens of instances of late receipts turned in by teachers or sponsors as well as undocumented cash disbursements, while Gerald Cunningham helmed the school.

