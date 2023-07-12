Will Austal be under new ownership? Recent media reports indicate a handful of high-valued buyers are circling.
According to articles by Financial Review, as of July 10, at least four private defense investment funds have begun posturing to acquire the international shipbuilder, which operates shipyards in the U.S., Australia, the Philippines and Vietnam.
But it is Austal’s operations in Mobile where buyers see the best opportunity, according to reports. Austal USA, most known for its Independence Class Littoral Combat Ships (LCS), recently secured a $3-billion contract with the U.S. Navy in May to build seven new TAGOS-25 surveillance ships.
Austal’s Mobile shipyard opened in 1999 and has dealt in defense contract work with aluminum-hulled ships for the past 30 years and employs roughly 2,600 workers. Austal’s Mobile operation began producing steel ships from a new $100-million automated steel production line last year.
According to reports, Austal’s U.S. presence presents opportunities to capitalize on the “AUKUS” defense agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom and the U.S., which promises assistance in Australia acquiring nuclear submarines.
Austal confirmed in June it had initiated a sales process with the help of JPMorgan and Perth’s Poynton Stavrianou.
Among Austal’s suitors are New York-based firms JF Lehman & Company and Cerberus Capital Management, Arlington Capital Partners in Washington D.C., and Hanwha, a Korean conglomerate. A former Australian politician, Joe Hockey, has also reportedly attempted to form a conglomerate to keep the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-traded company local.
Currently, Austal’s major shareholder is Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest through his private firm Tattarang. According to Forbes, Forrest “quietly” became the dominant investor in the company following the announcement of AUKUS in September 2021.
According to the ASX, the takeover interest appears to have boosted Austal’s share price, which increased more than 15 percent over the past month to $2.81 on Wednesday, July 12, earning it a market capitalization of $1.01 billion.
Austal USA is currently under contract for several contracts, including the U.S. Coast Guard’s Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC), and the U.S. Navy TAGOS-25 ocean surveillance ship, Spearhead-class Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF), Navajo-class Towing, Salvage and Rescue ship (T-ATS), Expeditionary Medical Ship (EMS), Auxiliary Floating Dry Dock Medium (AFDM), and Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) programs.
Austal USA also supports the Navy's unmanned vessel programs.
unfortunately for the local workers....Austal is a company imploding....and the vultures are circling
