Austal USA Ship

Alabama shipbuilder Austal USA launches the expeditionary fast transport Newport into the Mobile River, the first U.S. Navy ship the firm launched in 2020. 

 (Courtesy of Austal USA)

Will Austal be under new ownership? Recent media reports indicate a handful of high-valued buyers are circling.

According to articles by Financial Review, as of July 10, at least four private defense investment funds have begun posturing to acquire the international shipbuilder, which operates shipyards in the U.S., Australia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

lightwave
unfortunately for the local workers....Austal is a company imploding....and the vultures are circling

