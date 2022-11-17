This year, Austal will give away 3,000 Thanksgiving turkeys to its employees over two days. What's left will go to local charities on Friday. An Austal spokesperson estimated the company has given away roughly 40,000 turkeys since the event started 16 years ago.
Rusty Murdaugh shook hands with and wished “happy holidays” to just about every person who entered the line at Austal USA’s Turkey Toss, a yearly event that has given away approximately 40,000 Thanksgiving birds to employees for the past 16 years.
Despite the chill, workers leaving their shifts swung by one of a handful of stations across the shipbuilding company’s complex and grabbed a plucked poultry weighing in the double digits on their way home Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17.
Austal plans to distribute 3,000 turkeys to its 2,600 employees over two days this year. Any birds still left will go to charities, like Feeding the Gulf Coast, Prodisee Pantry and Waterfront Rescue Mission on Friday, Nov. 18.
Murdaugh, who has worked at Austal for the past six years and became president last September, told Lagniappe he felt privileged to work with “the best people” and see contracts continue to roll in because of their effort.
“We’ve been doing this [giveaway] for over a decade,” Murdaugh said. “It’s the best way to thank our people and recognize them and their families. This is a family and their families are our families.”
Murdaugh added every employee received raises and bonuses this past year.
He said the company has accomplished much the last seven months after opening its first steel assembly line in April.
“We’re pretty busy now with both aluminum and steel,” Murdaugh said. “We’re pretty busy designing the ships that we’ve won so that we can produce them in an efficient manner, and we’re pretty busy bidding [for] some new ships of significance. All phases of the business are operating really well.”
An Austal spokesperson explained the new assembly line has already produced four modules for two Navy supply ships, which will be built onsite piece by piece. The same spokesperson said 13 contracts are in various stages of production right now, and work will soon be completed on a new ship by the end of the year.
The U.S. Coast Guard awarded Austal a $3-billion contract to design and build 11 Offshore Patrol Cutters in June. It will establish “a lot of longevity” for employees, Murdaugh said, many of whom have worked for the company across as many as four generations.
“When I’m long gone I just want them to continue to have a place where their families can work, where their children can work and they don’t have to worry about a job,” he said. “They’re always going to have a job here at Austal.”
Murdaugh said he will continue to acknowledge his employees’ hard work, and plans to expand the workforce in the new year. For the next 18 months, Austal aims to hire 1,200 new workers “in all phases and all jobs.”
“The economy’s going to be what it is, but we’re going to continue to look for ways to recognize our people, appreciate them and celebrate,” he said.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
