Austal turkey toss

This year, Austal will give away 3,000 Thanksgiving turkeys to its employees over two days. What's left will go to local charities on Friday. An Austal spokesperson estimated the company has given away roughly 40,000 turkeys since the event started 16 years ago.

Rusty Murdaugh shook hands with and wished “happy holidays” to just about every person who entered the line at Austal USA’s Turkey Toss, a yearly event that has given away approximately 40,000 Thanksgiving birds to employees for the past 16 years.

Despite the chill, workers leaving their shifts swung by one of a handful of stations across the shipbuilding company’s complex and grabbed a plucked poultry weighing in the double digits on their way home Thursday afternoon, Nov. 17.

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools.

