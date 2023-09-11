USS Virginia

Austal USA will be manufacturing electronic deck modules for Virginia-class submarines. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy)

Mobile shipbuilder Austal USA has secured an additional $100 million in defense work so far this month, including manufacturing of landing craft and submarine segments for the U.S. Navy. 

On Monday morning, the company announced it had received an order to manufacture and outfit three electronic deck modules for the Navy’s current Virginia-class submarine program, which is being piecemealed among various contractors.

