Mobile shipbuilder Austal USA has secured an additional $100 million in defense work so far this month, including manufacturing of landing craft and submarine segments for the U.S. Navy.
On Monday morning, the company announced it had received an order to manufacture and outfit three electronic deck modules for the Navy’s current Virginia-class submarine program, which is being piecemealed among various contractors.
The order, valued at $10.6 million, was issued by prime contractor General Dynamics Electric Boat. Construction will begin this fall and the modules are scheduled to be delivered mid-2025.
General Dynamic is the same company behind the design for the Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship, which Austal has successfully partnered with over the past decades to build 19 LCS units.
The order follows the award of a $91.5 million fixed-price incentive last week for the detail design and construction of three Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1700 class craft.
The construction of these modules is the result of the strategic partnership formed last year for “strategic sourcing” to expand the production capacity of the submarine industrial base, according to Austal.
As part of the partnership, Austal USA will be constructing the deck modules as well as command and control systems modules (CCSM) for Virginia- and Columbia-class submarines. General Dynamic ordered three CCSMs in February.
“This order signifies the confidence Electric Boat and the Navy have in Austal’s talented workforce to maintain a steady production line building quality modules on time and on budget,” said Austal USA Vice President of New Construction Programs Dave Growden.
“We are excited to play an important role in the submarine industrial base and about being part of a program critical to our Nation’s security.”
As Austal’s LCS contract is nearing completion, the Australian company has continued to diversify its product line. Both steel and aluminum ship production is ongoing at the Mobile site, including two Navy Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ships (T-ATS) and the Navy’s 90,800 square-foot Auxiliary Floating Dry Dock Medium (AFDM) on the company’s state-of-the-art steel line.
Austal USA also holds multi-ship contracts for the Navy’s TAGOS-25 ocean surveillance ship and the U.S. Coast Guard’s Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC) programs.
