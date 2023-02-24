Looking up from the stern of USNS Cody, the Navy's latest medical ship ready to be christened at Austal's dock. The jets seen on either side can be pointed in many directions for multi-directional navigation in waters as low as 15 feet.
When the USNS Cody (EPF 14) rolls into the water on Saturday, it will represent a new era of service for the U.S. Navy and the first of many more orders for Austal.
At a Friday afternoon press conference, Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham, the Navy’s surgeon general, said Cody and succeeding Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) vessels will be able to go on combat and humanitarian missions where larger hospital ships cannot.
“What you see behind you represents a quantum leap for our capabilities afloat,” he said. “What this ship represents is incredible agility and flexibility in meeting our mission, particularly as we envision potentially highly complex conflict in the future on the water.”
Cody will have a crew of around 100 surgeons, intensive care doctors, nurses and corpsmen working in two operating rooms and intensive care units.
Its deck has the ability to withstand jet heat, which will allow Cody to receive patients and supplies and remain in operation during long-term missions. Cody can also navigate in less than 15 feet of water and reach more remote areas.
In all, Gillingham described Cody – and the five others similar to it that the Navy has ordered Austal to build – as the way of the future in medical ships.
“It fills an important gap,” he said. “We are looking at the future of our larger hospital ships, because we still need the multiple operating rooms and that sort of thing and the ability to house a number of patients, but we need to have connectivity over a broad expanse.”
Cody’s smaller size when compared to hospital ships like Comfort and Mercy make it “an invaluable competitor” in the Navy’s fleet.
“This will allow us to go directly into smaller areas to bring patients directly aboard to do small surgical operations, perhaps, but also provide a full range of medical care as well, as well as teaching and education.”
Larry Ryder, Austal USA’s vice president of business development and external affairs, said the EPF 15 and EPF 16 will be built just like Cody in the catamaran style, but the remaining three will be fully dedicated hospital ships.
“The smaller, more distributed capabilities, I think, are more in line with where the Navy is going operationally,” Ryder said.
He described the three years of collaboration that went into making Cody possible as being part of a great relationship that he looked forward to continuing.
“We think there's a long run ahead of us on ships like this,” Ryder said.
