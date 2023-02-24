Austal Cody christening Larry Ryder

(Left to Right) Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham and Larry Ryder speak to media in front of USNS Cody at the Austal complex in Mobile ahead of the vessel's christening on Saturday.

When the USNS Cody (EPF 14) rolls into the water on Saturday, it will represent a new era of service for the U.S. Navy and the first of many more orders for Austal.

At a Friday afternoon press conference, Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham, the Navy’s surgeon general, said Cody and succeeding Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) vessels will be able to go on combat and humanitarian missions where larger hospital ships cannot.

USNS Cody

Looking up from the stern of USNS Cody, the Navy's latest medical ship ready to be christened at Austal's dock. The jets seen on either side can be pointed in many directions for multi-directional navigation in waters as low as 15 feet.

