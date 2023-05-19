Austal surveillance ships

This rendering shows what the finished TAGOS-25 ships will look like. Austal USA received a more than $3 billion contract from the Navy to build up to seven.

 Austal USA

The U.S. Navy awarded Austal USA a contract t o build up to seven new TAGOS-25 surveillance ships at a total potential value of more than $3 billion, according to a Thursday statement.

TAGOS ships have the technology to gather underwater data and can detect submarines, the statement reads. The contract comes after Austal previously received awards to build a U.S. Navy Towing and Salvage Ship, Auxiliary Floating Drydock Medium and the U.S. Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutter.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.