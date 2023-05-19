The U.S. Navy awarded Austal USA a contract t o build up to seven new TAGOS-25 surveillance ships at a total potential value of more than $3 billion, according to a Thursday statement.
TAGOS ships have the technology to gather underwater data and can detect submarines, the statement reads. The contract comes after Austal previously received awards to build a U.S. Navy Towing and Salvage Ship, Auxiliary Floating Drydock Medium and the U.S. Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutter.
“We have enjoyed our long partnership with the Navy in delivering aluminum ships and we are honored to continue that relationship in delivering high-quality steel ships on schedule and on budget,” Austal USA President Rusty Murdaguh said in a statement. “This contract award was enabled by our continual focus on our people and our facilities.”
L3 Harris Technologies, Noise Control Engineering, TAI Engineering and Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors will help Austal construct the vessels.
“As the electronic and propulsion systems integrator, we’re excited to be a partner on the Austal USA team to develop the next class of TAGOS ocean surveillance ships,” L3 Harris Maritime President Anthony Niagra said in a statement. “Our strong partnership with Austal reinforces our commitment to delivering advanced, surveillance-capable platforms to meet the U.S. Navy’s mission requirements.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
