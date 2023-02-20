Trader's on the Causeway
Google 2023

Trader’s on the Causeway, a Spanish Fort watering hole known for its distinct geometric dome, will be closed until further notice after a fire erupted from an unknown source early Monday morning.

“As many of you have heard, we experienced a small fire at Trader’s on the Causeway very early this morning,” a post on the bar’s Facebook page reads. “The bar was closed and we are unaware of the cause at this time.”

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.