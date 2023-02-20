Trader’s on the Causeway, a Spanish Fort watering hole known for its distinct geometric dome, will be closed until further notice after a fire erupted from an unknown source early Monday morning.
“As many of you have heard, we experienced a small fire at Trader’s on the Causeway very early this morning,” a post on the bar’s Facebook page reads. “The bar was closed and we are unaware of the cause at this time.”
Anthony Lee, a fire inspector with Spanish Fort Fire-Rescue, told Lagniappe firefighters from his department and Daphne’s responded to the call around 4:15 a.m. He said the fire began around the front door and did not cause as much damage on the inside as it did the outside.
“It looked a lot worse than what the damage shows,” Lee said.
The blaze was easy to extinguish, but figuring out how it started is proving more difficult.
“We may never know,” he said.
While repairs will keep the bar closed for the time being, the plan is to reopen as soon as possible.
“Our Trader’s family is amazing, our legacy is strong and we assure you, we are here to stay,” the post reads. “We’ve survived more hurricanes than we can count, so you can be sure this won’t stop us!”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.