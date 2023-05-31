Avelo Mobile

Passengers board Avelo Airlines' first flight from Mobile International Airport for Orlando on Wednesday morning.

More than 120 people boarded Avelo Airlines’ first flight from Mobile International Airport Wednesday morning headed southeast to Orlando. City leaders called it the beginning of a new era of travel for Mobile-area residents.

“This is really a great proof of concept of something that we have talked about for a long time; that there is pent-up demand in Mobile and Baldwin County for high-quality, low-cost leisure travel,” James Fowler, vice-chairman of the Mobile Airport Authority’s (MAA) Board of Directors, said. “Today, we’re beginning to rectify that by Avelo being here with direct service to Orlando to satisfy that pent-up demand.”

Avelo Airlines' first jet to ever fly from Mobile International Airport takes off for Florida on Wednesday morning.
Avelo Mobile ribbon cutting

(Left to Right) Mobile Chamber CEO Bradley Byrne, Councilman Ben Reynolds, MAA Board Member Kelly McGriff, MAA Board Secretary Jamie Ison, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Avelo Airlines Head of Communications Jim Olson, MAA President Chris Curry, MAA Board Vice-Chairman James Fowler, MAA Board Member Abe Harper Jr. and Visit Mobile President and CEO David Clark pose for a ribbon cutting.

