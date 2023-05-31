(Left to Right) Mobile Chamber CEO Bradley Byrne, Councilman Ben Reynolds, MAA Board Member Kelly McGriff, MAA Board Secretary Jamie Ison, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Avelo Airlines Head of Communications Jim Olson, MAA President Chris Curry, MAA Board Vice-Chairman James Fowler, MAA Board Member Abe Harper Jr. and Visit Mobile President and CEO David Clark pose for a ribbon cutting.
More than 120 people boarded Avelo Airlines’ first flight from Mobile International Airport Wednesday morning headed southeast to Orlando. City leaders called it the beginning of a new era of travel for Mobile-area residents.
“This is really a great proof of concept of something that we have talked about for a long time; that there is pent-up demand in Mobile and Baldwin County for high-quality, low-cost leisure travel,” James Fowler, vice-chairman of the Mobile Airport Authority’s (MAA) Board of Directors, said. “Today, we’re beginning to rectify that by Avelo being here with direct service to Orlando to satisfy that pent-up demand.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
