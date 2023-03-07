Avelo Airlines Head of Communications Jim Olson announces Mobile International Airport will be the company's next terminal starting in May. From left to right, Mobile Airport Authority Executive Director Chris Curry, Chairman Elliot Maisel and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson look on.
Starting in May, Avelo Airlines will offer regular flights to Orlando, Fla., from Mobile International Airport with no connections, city leaders and company representatives announced at a Tuesday morning press conference.
The two-year-old company specializes in affordability and reliability, Jim Olson, Avelo’s head of communications said, with a high bag-retention rate and a dedication to keeping the travel experience simple.
He said the Azalea City has exactly what the airline looks for in an airport.
“We love small, fast, easy airports, so I know this is going to be a huge success,” Olson said.
Flights to Orlando International Airport begin on May 31, and afterward will take off on Thursdays and Sundays. Seats on Avelo’s soon-to-be 16-strong fleet of Boeing 737 jets will start at $29 for a one-way ticket, he said. Avelo’s planes will be able to ferry between 149 and 181 passengers.
“We pride ourselves in saving customers money and offering everyday low fares,” Olson said, calling Avelo’s rates inspirational for stimulating travel between Alabama and Florida.
“This airport, as I mentioned, is exactly our kind of airport,” he said. “It’s going to be super convenient for your residents. It's going to be fast and easy, and when you get back you'll be able to get home faster. Everything about this airport is going to be great.”
City leaders described the new airline as transforming air travel along the Gulf Coast.
Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) chairman Elliot Maisel echoed Olson in saying the partnership is a great fit for both Mobile and Avelo.
“Their mission is to inspire travel,” Maisel said. “So our mission is to provide – the Mobile Airport Authority – affordable travel options for all of our citizens.”
As the first city in Alabama to host an Avelo base, Maisel said Mobile is leading the way for affordable travel in the state. He praised Chris Curry, MAA’s executive director, for pressing Avelo to make Alabama its 22nd state and Mobile its 36th market.
“Events, opportunities and projects like Avelo really don’t fall out of the sky, pardon the pun,” Maisel said. “Everybody in this industry knows Chris Curry and respects Chris Curry. He’s a great ambassador in addition to operating our three airports. …He did this.”
Curry said he thinks all the ingredients are in place in Mobile for the partnership to be a success. He touted Mobile International as having affordable ticket prices and easy access from the parking lot to the tarmac.
“To bring low fare travel into a community is hard work,” Curry said. “With your support, I believe we can demonstrate to Avelo why their selection of Mobile as a new station is the right choice. Let’s support Avelo Airlines by putting cheeks in seats.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
