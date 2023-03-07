Mobile International Airport Avelo Airlines Announcement

Avelo Airlines Head of Communications Jim Olson announces Mobile International Airport will be the company's next terminal starting in May. From left to right, Mobile Airport Authority Executive Director Chris Curry, Chairman Elliot Maisel and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson look on.

Starting in May, Avelo Airlines will offer regular flights to Orlando, Fla., from Mobile International Airport with no connections, city leaders and company representatives announced at a Tuesday morning press conference.

The two-year-old company specializes in affordability and reliability, Jim Olson, Avelo’s head of communications said, with a high bag-retention rate and a dedication to keeping the travel experience simple.

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.