The Mobile Police Department reported the following incidents on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Receiving Stolen Property and Certain Persons Forbidden
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 8:26 a.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, B.C. Raines High School, in reference to a juvenile found in possession of a firearm. School officials had detained the male subject. When officers arrived, they took the subject into custody. Officers recovered the gun and discovered it was stolen from this jurisdiction. The 17-year-old male juvenile subject was arrested and transferred to Strickland Youth Center.
Domestic Violence Harassment, Domestic Violence by Strangulation, Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Marijuana
On Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m., officers responded to the 4000 block of Barden Avenue in reference to a domestic altercation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject had strangled the victim. When officers attempted to detain the subject, he physically resisted and fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, the subject was taken into custody. Jamal Gordon, 38, was arrested.
Theft of Property and Receiving Stolen Property
On Friday, January 13, 2023, officers responded to Virginia and Warren Street in reference to a reported stolen vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the male subject in possession of the vehicle. Montre Williams, 34, was arrested.
Burglary, Theft of Property, and Domestic Violence Menacing
On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at approximately 12:50 p.m., officers responded to 3920 Berwyn Drive South, Maison De Ville Apartment, regarding a domestic altercation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim's ex-boyfriend kicked in her current boyfriend's apartment door while armed with a gun. The subject fled the scene before officers arrived. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Burglary
On Sunday, January 15, 2023, at approximately 5:30 a.m., officers responded to 400 W. I-65 Service Road South, Econo Lodge, in reference to a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the two known male subjects had forced their way into the victim's room. The subjects assaulted both victims, demanded money, and stole personal property. The victims were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery
On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 5:15 p.m., officers responded to 408 North Broad Street, Family Dollar, in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown male subject had entered the store and concealed merchandise. The store employee attempted to stop the subject from leaving when the two struggled. The subject eventually fled the scene with the merchandise before officers arrived. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery
On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 7:59 p.m., officers responded to 139 South Sage Avenue, Chevron Gas Station, in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown male had entered the store armed with a gun. The subject demanded money from the cash register. The store employee complied, and the subject fled the scene on foot. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Robbery
On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 8:35 p.m., officers responded to 1030 Leroy Stevens Road, Food Mart, in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown male had entered the store armed with a gun. The subject demanded money from the cash register. The store clerk complied, and the subject fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 12:12 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Gorgas Street in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject had shot into the victim's residence. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
