Mobile police arrested a 16-year-old male student of B.C. Rain High School on Monday afternoon after responding to threats made involving the school.
According to a report by the Mobile Police Department, at approximately 12:24 p.m. officers responded to B.C. Rain after a student made the threats which originated on social media.
Officers located the suspect at a CVS on Dauphin Island Parkway and took him into custody. He was then transported to Strickland Youth Center and is being charged with making a terrorist threat.
Mobile County Public School System Communications Director Rena Philips said the student made an Instagram post threatening B.C. Rain High School and an arrest was made within an hour of the school system notifying police.
"We encourage students, parents and the community that if they see something, say something," Philips said. "If you see something that is inappropriate or threatening online, report it to school administrators or the police. We appreciate our partnership with Mobile Police Department in prioritizing this case as we all work together to keep our students safe."
