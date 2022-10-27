Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson is ready to make things right, his attorney told the Alabama Court of the Judiciary at a public hearing in Montgomery Thursday morning before the panel chose to end his suspension.
After deliberating for roughly half an hour, the court returned Patterson to the bench following a four-month suspension, but ruled he would not be paid for another 45 days. The court found him guilty as charged in a June complaint filed by the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission, and ordered a regimen of education for the judge, who went viral for calling Governor Kay Ivey “Gov. MeMaw” in an April 2020 court order.
Patterson must take 15 hours of judicial ethics and three hours of cultural sensitivity training over the next year, read and review emails by the National Center for Judicial Ethics forwarded to him by the commission every week for six months and meet with a commission-approved mentor at least once a month for at least six months, with a report written by the mentor submitted to the commission every two months.
He was also ordered “to refrain from engaging in joking or other inappropriate or offensive colloquies with litigants, attorneys, or court staff” in the courtroom or in the courthouse and to “further refrain from the use of profanity or off-color language” in chambers or other private courthouse settings.
Patterson will also owe $2,741.60 for his prosecution, and the costs for the court reporter’s transcription and the court’s expense publishing a public censure “in a newspaper of general circulation in Mobile county.”
Reggie Copeland, Jr., representing Patterson, told the court his client has made no effort to impede the investigation. He said Patterson attended a remediation meeting with him on Sept. 22 and admitted all allegations.
“From day one he took responsibility for what he did … He didn’t hinder any investigation. He cooperated,” Copeland said. “He knows where he erred and he knows what to do to fix it.”
When Patterson says he vows the commission will not hear his name again, he means it, Copeland said, citing his client’s military service as an example of his dedication to keeping that vow.
The complaint charged Patterson violated the Alabama Canons of Judicial Ethics by “exhibiting inappropriate demeanor and temperament and abusing his judicial authority” as far back as 2018.
Patterson referred to Governor Kay Ivey as “Gov. MeMaw” in an April 2020 court order and “on multiple [other] occasions to attorneys and court staff, even on the bench,” called the circuit’s presiding judge a “G*d d*mn snowflake,” alluded to sexual assault in prison when he spoke to some defendants. He also repeatedly used other inappropriate language like “f*ck,” “sh*t,” “bast*rd,” “a*s” and “a*shole” around attorneys and staff and in court, according to the complaint.
The complaint also said Patterson ruled on a lawsuit he proposed against the the circuit court clerk “to enjoin the clerk from sending fees collected locally to the state” in the middle of an unrelated criminal case, declared “certain Alabama statutes unconstitutional as applied to the citizens of Mobile County” and ordered the clerk to withhold 10 percent of court fees “until the state adequately and reasonably funded the Mobile circuit clerk’s office” in 2018.
“Judge Patterson’s conduct has degraded the public’s confidence in the integrity, dignity, and decorum of the judiciary and brought the judicial office into disrepute,” the complaint summarized.
Patterson “generally [denied] all of the allegation and [demanded] strict proof thereof” when he answered the commission’s complaint in July.
Neither Copeland nor Patterson commented on the day’s proceedings when Lagniappe approached them afterward. Both cited Lagniappe’s previous reporting on his conduct and declined.
Copeland reached out to Lagniappe later in the afternoon and explained they wanted to wait for the court order to become final before commenting.
He said this case proves judges hold themselves accountable, that they are human and make mistakes like everyone else, and it is up to Patterson to do what he said he would do and make things right.
