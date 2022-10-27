Jim Patterson WEB
By Dale Liesch

Mobile County Circuit Court Judge James Patterson is ready to make things right, his attorney told the Alabama Court of the Judiciary at a public hearing in Montgomery Thursday morning before the panel chose to end his suspension.

After deliberating for roughly half an hour, the court returned Patterson to the bench following a four-month suspension, but ruled he would not be paid for another 45 days. The court found him guilty as charged in a June complaint filed by the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission, and ordered a regimen of education for the judge, who went viral for calling Governor Kay Ivey “Gov. MeMaw” in an April 2020 court order.

