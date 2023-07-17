Popular Gulf Shores eatery Bahama Bob’s caught fire Sunday evening, forcing guests and workers to flee the building.
According to Gulf Shores Fire and Emergency Services Chief of Staff Melvin Shephard, firefighters were dispatched just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 to the restaurant. Once arriving on the scene, responders noticed fire and smoke coming from the west side of the building. The fire started in a storage area used for food and materials, such as cups and paper towels.
Shephard said it took firefighters 10 minutes to contain the fire and less than 30 minutes to put the fire out entirely and no one was injured.
While firefighters believe the fire originated in the west side of the building, Shephard said the fire department left the scene yesterday without officially determining a cause or official starting point for the fire.
Shephard said he hasn’t been down to visit the scene personally, but was told by crew members who responded yesterday that the dining area and other parts of the restaurant were virtually untouched by the fire.
Shephard said the Gulf Shores Fire Department will not investigate further, but the restaurant’s insurance company could investigate further to determine the cause and starting point of the fire.
