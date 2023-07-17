Bahama Bob's Fire
Martha Murray/Facebook

Popular Gulf Shores eatery Bahama Bob’s caught fire Sunday evening, forcing guests and workers to flee the building.

According to Gulf Shores Fire and Emergency Services Chief of Staff Melvin Shephard, firefighters were dispatched just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 16 to the restaurant. Once arriving on the scene, responders noticed fire and smoke coming from the west side of the building. The fire started in a storage area used for food and materials, such as cups and paper towels.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

