Baldwin County high schools are set to receive millions to expand athletic and performance facilities and parking lots after the board of education approved a spending plan last Thursday.
The cost for new gymnasiums, training rooms, field houses and more at Daphne High School, Elberta High School, Fairhope High School and Spanish Fort High School comes out to more than $6 million each, for a total of $42.2 million.
New band rooms at Baldwin County High School, Foley High School and Robertsdale High School add around $3 million to their $6 million athletic improvements, too.
Creating new parking spaces to accommodate the expected influx of people and connecting the new facilities to the campus adds another $6 million and brings the total to $57.2 million.
This wave of improvements designed to meet an ever-growing student population comes two months after the board approved a $93-million proposal to expand elementary and middle school campuses in Daphne, Elberta, Foley and Loxley at their meeting in February.
John Wilson, the school system’s chief financial officer, attributed the projects to steadily rising sales tax revenue and forward-thinking investments years in the making, part of his “pay-as-you-go” program.
Roughly 63 percent of the budget for these expansions comes from a $36 million reimbursement settlement with the Orange Beach City School System, he said Thursday. Baldwin County repaired facilities for the school system as part of its separation agreement.
For the last six months, the board talked with high school principals, athletic directors and coaches to create an individualized building plan, Wilson said. This round of building plans gives students more room to learn and participate in extracurricular activities, with some schools sharing classrooms and practice space with arts and athletics.
Elevating athletics and arts programs makes more well-rounded students and sets them up for scholarships and opportunities after graduation, Wilson said. High-caliber extracurriculars keep enrollment figures up, too.
“It only felt right to continue to provide enhancements to all aspects of education,” Wilson said. “We’re fortunate where we are financially sound to make these investments to enhance Baldwin County. “This investment is going to make all of our high schools extremely competitive.”
The board is expected to approve architectural contracts at their May meeting. Wilson said he hopes designs and renderings should be available by the fall, with bidding to begin after. Construction could last at least two years.
Partnering with AltaPointe to create a campus in Daphne to address students’ mental health needs is about the only other project the school system has planned, Wilson said. Baldwin Preparatory Academy’s career-technical campus in Loxley rises more and more everyday off of State Highway 59 in Loxley, and the system looks forward to planning other improvements to enhance their students’ experience, he said.
“I’m excited to get these off the ground,” Wilson said.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
