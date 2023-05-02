Scores of students from Bay Minette to Foley are set to turn their tassels and finish their high school years in less than two weeks, according to a statement from Baldwin County Public Schools.
“It’s an exciting time as Baldwin County Public Schools prepare to send another graduating class into the next chapter in their lives,” spokesperson Chasity Riddick wrote in an email.
All graduations begin at 7 p.m, except for the Baldwin County Virtual High School, which will hold its ceremony at 2 p.m.
On Monday, May 15, Baldwin County High School students will walk at Lyle Underwood Stadium’s Mitchell Field. Spanish Fort High School students will celebrate at “The Hill,” their campus’ stadium.
The next day, Tuesday, May 16, Daphne High School graduates its class at Jubilee Stadium’s Trojan Field. Robertsdale High School holds its commencement at J.D. Sellars Stadium.
Wednesday, May 17 will see Foley High School graduates earn their diplomas at the Foley Event Center. Students of Baldwin County Virtual High School will hear “Pomp and Circumstance” at the Daphne Civic Center.
The week of celebration concludes on Thursday, May 18 with Elberta High School graduating at John T. Cobb Stadium and Fairhope High School at W.C. Majors Field.
“Along with the traditional ceremonies, most of the graduation ceremonies will also be live streamed for those wanting to watch from the comfort of their own homes,” Riddick wrote. “All live stream links will be posted on www.bcbe.org/graduation.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.