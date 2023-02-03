Four Wawas will be built in Baldwin County, company officials revealed Friday afternoon.
Two of the stations will be built in Fairhope on the corners of U.S. Highway 98 and Baldwin County Road 44 in Fairhope and state highways 181 and 104. One will be built in Daphne at U.S. Highway 98 and Johnson Road. One more will be built in Robertsdale at State Highway 59 and Baldwin County 48.
The stores will be open 24 hours per day.
So, what’s a Wawa? A Northeast-based gas station and retail store with a cult following around the store's famous hoagies, coffee, and gas prices.
Construction is expected to begin in the next couple of months and will take 8 to 10 months to complete. Current projections have the stores opening in 2024.
All the stores will employ around 35 people, with starting wages at $15 including benefits. Each represents a roughly $6.5-million investment.
The plans announced Friday are the launch of a broader regional 10-year expansion plan to add 40 stores throughout the Florida Panhandle and South Alabama and bringing 1,400 jobs. Two locations in West Mobile were also announced earlier on Friday.
News reports from the past few weeks identify Escambia County and Pensacola as other new Wawa locations. The expansion is a $260-million endeavor.
There are 970 Wawa stores in six states — New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. The brand made the jump to the Southeastern U.S. market in 2012, launching its first Wawa near SeaWorld in Orlando. A decade later, there are now 250 stores in the state.
“We've been looking for our next markets, and this is the next market we decided to come to. We're really excited about it,” said Rob Yates, director of Wawa’s Virginia store operations.
