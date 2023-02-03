IMG_9938 copy.jpg

Four Wawas will be built in Baldwin County, company officials revealed Friday afternoon.

Two of the stations will be built in Fairhope on the corners of U.S. Highway 98 and Baldwin County Road 44 in Fairhope and state highways 181 and 104. One will be built in Daphne at U.S. Highway 98 and Johnson Road. One more will be built in Robertsdale at State Highway 59 and Baldwin County 48. 

Wawa

