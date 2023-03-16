A Foley man has been taken into custody and is accused of financially taking advantage of an elderly Lillian woman.
According to a press release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Mctigrit, 36, was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with financial exploitation of the elderly. He is currently being held at the Baldwin County Corrections Center.
The release states Mctigrit claimed to be a licensed contractor hired by Virginia Cannon, 61, to do home repairs in October 2022. However, Mctigrit was not licensed and did not possess the proper permits to conduct work on the home, which the victim was unaware of.
Cannon gave Mctigrit over $100,000 for supplies and labor, but no supplies were ever purchased and the work he actually performed caused further damage to the house.
Mctigrit returned approximately $20,000 to Cannon before severing all ties with her.
Officials believe Mctigrit has multiple victims and is believed to have committed the same types of crimes and fraudulent business practices.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
