A domestic violence investigation started more than a week ago has resulted in charges of assault and sexual abuse of a child for a Baldwin County man.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to David Scott Perez’s residence on reports of an altercation between him and a female victim, and allegations he sexually abused an 11-year-old girl, according to a Tuesday morning press release.
The female victim told authorities Perez “had physically assaulted her with his fists, choked her and prevented her from calling for emergency assistance.”
Because what she said appeared consistent with her injuries, officers charged Perez with three domestic violence charges, including strangulation and interfering with an emergency call.
Following those charges, the 11-year-old told officers Perez sexually assaulted her, leading to additional charges of first degree rape and sexual abuse of a child under 12 years of age. Perez was taken into custody after being released from the hospital.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
