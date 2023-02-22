With more and more people projected to move into the county, Baldwin County Public Schools aims to meet the influx of new students with a $93 million school construction and expansion plan funded without new taxes or long-term loans.
The latest projects by the school system are a new Loxley Elementary School and Elberta Middle School buildings, plus classroom additions and facilities expansions for Daphne Elementary School, Daphne High School, Elberta Elementary School and Magnolia Elementary School.
John Wilson, the school system’s chief financial officer, told Lagniappe these developments are part of a five-phase plan that has seen schools improved or built from scratch throughout the county since 2015, according to his own “pay-as-you-go” strategy.
“The money is coming from sales tax in Baldwin County, and we’re fortunate to live in an area that is high in tourism,” he said. “Once we were able to stabilize our 1 percent sales tax — particularly in 2017 — we were able to take that money and move it into a short-term, four-year financing structure that would allow us to not only save a lot of money in interest, but would allow us every four years that's paid off.”
This means cutting expenses, prioritizing how the school system wants to use its money and taking a cash-heavy, short-term financing perspective.
“We’re not tying it up into a 30-year bond and taking our money and trying to figure out, ‘OK, in the next 30 years what will be the best use of these funds?’ We’re able to do that every four years,” Wilson said. “So, we were able to shift it around the county and address the needs based on the latest available data to us as we see development, multifamily [housing] and industry coming in and those types of things.”
The more than $300 million bill for Phases 1 through 3 — which saw half a dozen new schools built in cities such as Bay Minette and Orange Beach, and even more classroom additions in Central Baldwin, Daphne, Fairhope and Spanish Fort — has already been paid in full, he said.
Wilson added the more than $101 million capacity expansion projects for Daphne, Silverhill, Spanish Fort and others should be paid by February 2024.
Not counting the 20-year bond to build the career-focused Baldwin Preparatory Academy by Fall 2024, Wilson said every project in each of the phases has been financed with no new taxes or long-term debt.
Phase 5 targets where the school system expects the most growth to occur in Baldwin County over the next five years.
“Right now where we’re seeing the largest growth is in the Daphne area,” Wilson said. “We also think that right next to Daphne, whether it’s in the next five to six years, we see Loxley being a big area of growth. I think if you look at the latest census numbers that came out, Loxley moved from a town to a city. They had some of the highest percentage growth of anywhere in Baldwin County.”
The failure of the ad valorem tax increase at the ballot box in 2015 opened the school system’s eyes to a new way of financing building improvements and construction that no one in the state or nation is using, he said.
“We’re not getting a ton of state funding for buildings; we’re not getting any federal funding for buildings,” Wilson said. “We’re having to use our local funds to do that, and in order to do that you got to tighten your belt, you got to maintain priorities, you have to be able to manage the funds appropriately so you can be proactive, so you can address these needs within the budgetary funding that we have on a yearly basis to work with.”
Rapid growth in Baldwin County has kept the school system from catching its breath, he said. For example, Belforest Elementary School opened in 2020 with 650 students. Roughly 1,150 students now fill that school’s classrooms three years later.
Expanding a school’s capacity means fitting elementary schools to accommodate up to 1,500 students comfortably, and 2,200 to 2,500 students in high schools, Wilson said.
A hiring push for more teachers, custodial staff, bus drivers and more will also continue as the school system brings many of its decades-old facilities into the 21st century.
Plans to improve mental health services for students, career-technical opportunities and athletics and fine arts programs are also part of the school system’s plan to meet the challenges caused by growth.
“[With] construction, I take a data-driven approach and try everything we can with the resources we have available to address our growth, to update facilities, to continue to make safety provisions and also to make sure our facilities can handle the technology we have in our classrooms,” Wilson said. “As we’re looking at this, we’re trying to hit it from every angle that we can to make Baldwin County one of the best [school systems] in the state of Alabama.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
