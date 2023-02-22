Baldwin County Public Schools
By Gabriel Tynes

With more and more people projected to move into the county, Baldwin County Public Schools aims to meet the influx of new students with a $93 million school construction and expansion plan funded without new taxes or long-term loans.

The latest projects by the school system are a new Loxley Elementary School and Elberta Middle School buildings, plus classroom additions and facilities expansions for Daphne Elementary School, Daphne High School, Elberta Elementary School and Magnolia Elementary School.

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

