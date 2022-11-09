The ongoing saga involving eligibility concerns of a Saraland High School football player has added another chapter to its brief, albeit twisting and turning history.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson from the Baldwin County School System confirmed to Lagniappe it has filed an appeal with the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s (AHSAA) decision concerning the bona fide move rule decision handed down by the association last week.
The decision came on the heels of a lawsuit filed in Mobile Circuit Court by Saraland Schools against Baldwin County resident John Quinnelly in which Quinnelly is accused of making defamatory remarks about a Saraland player. The lawsuit also alleges Quinnelly hired a private investigator to “stalk and harass” the player and his family. An investigation of Saraland by the AHSAA ensued in an effort to determine whether or not the player for Saraland was in violation of the bona fide move rule. The AHSAA found the school was not in violation of any association bylaws, therefore paving the way for the Spartans to continue their playoff push.
Now, as the Baldwin County School System files its appeal, the team's eligibility will be in limbo for a second straight week.
A statement from Baldwin County Superintendent Eddie Tyler details the school system’s decision to appeal the AHSAA’s decision.
“The Baldwin County Public School System filed an appeal of the “Bona Fide Move” decision by the Executive Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association last week and today we were notified the committee has agreed with our appeal,” the statement reads.
In the statement, the school system claims while it is filing the lawsuit against Saraland, it does not wish for any players to receive punishment while asking for the team to be allowed to remain in postseason play.
“While this may have an impact upon their season, we do not believe Saraland Schools, or its superintendent, did wrong,” Tyler’s statement reads. “In our appeal to AHSAA’s district board, we even complimented Saraland on the way in which they handled this matter and we asked that the players on their football team not be penalized and they be allowed to continue in the playoffs.”
The statement continues and alleges the appeal isn’t primarily focused on Saraland, Spanish Fort or the postseason. Instead, the statement claims the primary reason for the filing is to get “clairty and equity” about the rule in question.
“In the end, our appeal had nothing to do with Saraland, the playoffs or Spanish Fort’s role, as we have been eliminated,” the statement reads. “Our decision to appeal the director’s decision was solely based on the need to ensure clarity and equity amongst other members who may face similar circumstances in the future.”
The Spartans take on Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa this Friday in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs after beating Wetumpka 48-14 last week.
When contacted by Lagniappe, an AHSAA spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.
