A Pensacola man was arrested Wednesday for the 2015 death of Devon Deshon Kennedy, bringing a case that had been cold for the last eight years closer to a conclusion, according to a statement from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

Investigators believe 32-year-old Decody Darnell Herring murdered or else had a hand in murdering Kennedy, who officers found dead in a vehicle in Lillian on Nov. 14, 2015. He had been reported missing a day earlier in Pensacola.

