A Pensacola man was arrested Wednesday for the 2015 death of Devon Deshon Kennedy, bringing a case that had been cold for the last eight years closer to a conclusion, according to a statement from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Friday.
Investigators believe 32-year-old Decody Darnell Herring murdered or else had a hand in murdering Kennedy, who officers found dead in a vehicle in Lillian on Nov. 14, 2015. He had been reported missing a day earlier in Pensacola.
“As the investigation developed, multiple suspects were identified, but there was insufficient evidence to support an arrest at that time,” the statement reads. “Eventually, all of our investigative leads were exhausted. The case remained open but became cold.”
New evidence within the last few months reignited investigators, and led to Herring’s arrest on a murder charge Wednesday. As of Friday, Herring is still in the county jail.
“Re-opening a cold case requires patience, diligence and teamwork,” the release concludes, thanking deputies and investigators in Escambia County (Fla.) for their help. “This is still an ongoing investigation, and with the new focus we expect more information about this case to develop.”
Contact Lieutenant Andy Ashton at 251-972-6872 if you have information.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
