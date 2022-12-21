Communication problems and confusion over how American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds work dominated the conversation at an emotionally tense Baldwin County Commission work session Monday morning.
District 1 Commissioner James “Jeb” Ball recommended commissioners remove an item from the agenda that would have used interest earned from the county’s $43 million in ARPA funds to reimburse almost $110,000 paid for bonuses to county employees making more than $72,000. Ball wanted to see that money used elsewhere and felt there was no reason to spend it to essentially wipe clean what was determined to be an incorrect use of ARPA funds earlier this year.
“If we got $109,000 to replace a waste of money from before, I just think there’s nothing wrong in thinking that money might could be allocated to something we need this money for,” he said, recalling the commission’s August vote to end the $22 million in ARPA funds they allocated for employee bonuses by mistake in June.
When Ball asked Cian Harrison how long her department knew the county’s $43 million in COVID-19 relief money earned interest that had fewer strings attached, the director of finance and accounting told him they knew about this for a few months already.
ARPA interest was also set to fund an East Central Baldwin County Water, Sewer and Fire Protection Authority water infrastructure project in the amount of $12,084.
District 3 Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood wondered why the project would not be eligible for regular ARPA funds, and Roger Rendleman, the county’s ARPA representative from the Association of County Commissioners of Alabama (ACCA), told her using interest is a less burdensome process than going through ARPA regulations.
Using ARPA funds, he said, Baldwin County staff would spend as much time working through a $12,000 project as they would a $120,000 project, and the water authority would be subject to the same federal regulations for managing the funds as the county.
Ball interjected to ask Rendleman what the commission can do to make sure what they want is getting to the ACCA, and said county department heads contacting the ACCA directly with their proposals for ARPA-funded projects are complicating the process.
“Out of 67 counties that’s doing this and out of 43 or so I think the ACCA is representing, we’re only having a problem with one county, and that’s us with communication,” he said. “It’s not on y’all’s end; it’s that y’all are getting 50 different things coming every which way from our department heads and everything else when it doesn’t even go through us.
“You got a department that calls ACCA and says, ‘Hey, I got this project. I want to go ahead and go through it with ACCA and get ARPA [funds].’ That's not the chain of command here. I would think that the proper chain of command for any ARPA ask is you ask us for it first.”
Rendleman told Ball he is willing to make sure the commission sees plans and proposals before they head to Montgomery, “before time is wasted on projects you’re not interested in.”
District 2 Commissioner Matt McKenzie agreed commissioners have the final say, and told Rendleman department heads should give their proposals to him to give to the commission.
“We just don’t need five or 10 calling ACCA,” he said. “In defense of these employees, they’re dealing with this and it’s not their fault.”
Underwood said commissioners knowing what’s going on has been a problem since the county received its ARPA funds, “and once it happens some of us become the laughingstock of the ARPA world.”
“I can reflect back almost four months ago when I had to ask where do we stand on our ARPA monies, and I got an answer that just blew me away,” she said. “Thank God they gave us four years or whatever to do this. We’re going on almost however long now [and] we ain’t done a whole lot. I don’t know how to fix such a broken system, and we have got to talk about it.”
Ball said not knowing ARPA money earned interest is the fact of the matter. Even though no interest has yet been spent on a project, items with interest tied to them made the week’s agenda.
“Somebody got some ideas, somebody other than two or three of us, and it got put on the agenda,” he said.
Harrison said her department understood from their last meeting on Dec. 5 that commissioners wanted to use interest money for ARPA projects, and apologized if they misunderstood.
“Don’t apologize for something like that because all four of us it’s hard to get together; it’s hard to communicate with the four of us,” McKenzie said. “So don’t apologize. I wanted it on there because if it’s easy to spend this money, it’s easy to do it.”
The commission has been caught off guard before on ARPA funds, Ball said, and he would like to have more time than a week to consider “all the anythings” the interest money could fund.
“I just would like to have more ideas to allocate the money for instead of a couple agenda items here that’s going to wipe out the interest already,” Ball said. “I’m not trying to say anybody’s doing anything wrong. I don’t need staff apologizing for things. This is just common sense government.”
In his update to the commission, Rendleman said roughly $23.1 million is still available for the commission to allocate to ARPA projects.
“I think this is a serious and big enough event that we should have a special work session that is nothing but this,” Underwood said. “I feel like we’ve just been kinda spinning in the mud for so long that we need to.”
That special meeting could take place after the first of the year, on Jan. 4, in Robertsdale.
Regular Meeting
At the regular meeting on Tuesday, Ball, Gruber and Underwood voted against reimbursing the temporary premium pay with earned interest. McKenzie was the only “aye” vote.
“It was used, that’s taxpayers’ money, and I’d like to see it go back in there [to the general fund and other departments],” he said before casting his vote.
Commissioners also unanimously approved a sublease with Highland Construction LLC for an office space for the Baldwin County Legislative Delegation in Orange Beach. Rent for the 276-square-foot space in The First Bank building will cost $391 per month for the next four years and be paid for from the delegation’s account.
