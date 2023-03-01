Members of the Baldwin County Commission praised the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program (MBNEP) for its work repairing local watersheds and guarding ecosystems from development damage during a Friday morning work session in Fairhope.
“The crux of the work that we do is through comprehensive watershed planning,” Roberta Swann, MBNEP’s director, said. “Why those are important is they are not based on the City of Daphne, or the City of Spanish Fort or the City of foley. A watershed plan looks at the drainage area.”
Since 2019, the organization aiming to “sustain our coastal assets into perpetuity” has used the more than $600,000 donated by the commission and Eastern Shore municipalities to repair local waterways like Little Lagoon on the beach and the D’Olive Creek in the county’s center. Partnerships with community leaders and groups to make those improvements are at the heart of what MBNEP does.
“It's not our responsibility to go out and do all this restoration work, to go out and monitor all conditions,” Swann said. “Our job is to make sure those people who are responsible for doing it are doing it according to the best available science.”
For Little Lagoon, this meant evaluating whether wastewater discharge or other factors were responsible for the high levels of nutrients found in the water. A study the group commissioned found wastewater from a nearby treatment center and fertilizer runoff drove algae growth.
“We could not rule out that wastewater discharge was not the culprit,” Swann said. “Why that’s important was because, as you are aware, the wastewater treatment plant applied for a permit to expand its operation and expand its capacity. If it had been wastewater treatment solely and that expansion had occurred, we would have had real problems.”
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) delayed permitting the expansion because of MBNEP’s work, she said, holding the action up as a testament to her organization’s influence.
Now, the group is teaching the community how to better use fertilizer, and evaluating “nature-based solutions” to update the lagoon’s nutrients.
District 3 Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood asked Swann how residential development affected sediment runoff in the Marlow area around Weeks Bay. Swann answered that any development on natural habitat contributes to increased runoff.
“Baldwin County is growing by leaps and bounds, and natural habitats are being converted in large numbers of acres,” she told the commissioners. “It’s a cumulative impact. One house may not be a problem, [but] 10 houses become a problem. That’s the job that we are doing, and that’s the value that we bring to Baldwin County is to help deal with capacity collectively across Baldwin County.”
The watershed plans to address concerns on the Eastern Shore, the eastern side of the Mobile Tensaw River Delta and the Western Perdido River are still ongoing and should be completed soon. MBNEP is also waiting to hear back on a $7 million grant to start a plan for the Upper Perdido River watershed in the eastern part of the county.
Commission Chairman Charles “Skip” Gruber thanked Swann for partnering with the commission to address environmental issues as development continues across the county.
“We’ve been able to accomplish a lot,” he said. “I thank y’all for what y’all have done. The partnership of getting it all done proves that it can be done.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
