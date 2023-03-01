Baldwin County Commission 2022-23

Baldwin County Commissioners (L-R): James "Jeb" Ball (District 1), Matt McKenzie (District 2), Vice Chair Billie Jo Underwood (District 3) and Chairman Charles "Skip" Gruber (District 4)

Members of the Baldwin County Commission praised the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program (MBNEP) for its work repairing local watersheds and guarding ecosystems from development damage during a Friday morning work session in Fairhope.

“The crux of the work that we do is through comprehensive watershed planning,” Roberta Swann, MBNEP’s director, said. “Why those are important is they are not based on the City of Daphne, or the City of Spanish Fort or the City of foley. A watershed plan looks at the drainage area.”

