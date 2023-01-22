Bob Wills Office
Google 2022

Members of the Baldwin County Legislative Delegation decided to cut in half the monthly rent they would pay with taxpayer money to Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills for offices in his longtime law building, according to a revised lease agreement the county commission approved on Tuesday.

Instead of paying $4,090 per month for the next five years and having the entire ground floor of 125 D’Olive Street – as Lagniappe originally reported in December – the delegation will have access to two offices, two conference rooms, the parking lot and other amenities for $1,750 per month until December 2027.

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.