Members of the Baldwin County Legislative Delegation decided to cut in half the monthly rent they would pay with taxpayer money to Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills for offices in his longtime law building, according to a revised lease agreement the county commission approved on Tuesday.
Instead of paying $4,090 per month for the next five years and having the entire ground floor of 125 D’Olive Street – as Lagniappe originally reported in December – the delegation will have access to two offices, two conference rooms, the parking lot and other amenities for $1,750 per month until December 2027.
The amendment reduces the total rent cost to Baldwin County’s delegation-supporting lease tax from $245,400 to $105,000.
“Upon further review and discussion amongst delegation members,” Director of Constituent Services Cliff McCollum wrote in a letter to County Commission Chairman Charles “Skip” Gruber on Jan. 10, “the proposed amended contract for $1,750 per month for a smaller space usage is the preferred amenable choice that would still make certain that there is a proper delegation office present in our beautiful county seat that is open and available to our constituents in the northern parts of the county that is near to them.”
At the commission meeting in Bay Minette two months ago, McCollum proposed moving the legislative delegation’s Bay Minette office from its long-standing, county-owned and rent-free location on Oak Street to one he said was in better condition up the road.
He told commissioners the Oak Street office “has seen much better days” and does not have enough working space for the now 10-member delegation. He later told Lagniappe the building has regular problems with “pests and vermin” and sits on a less-traveled side street.
While District 3 Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood questioned why the delegation would enter into a lease when there are many other county-owned buildings and boardrooms sitting empty, the commission authorized the deal and moved it forward.
McCollum and State Rep. Matt Simpson told Lagniappe then the new office space would ensure people in the northern part of Baldwin County would continue to have easy access to their state legislators, and adamantly denied that politics played a role in the decision to relocate.
The building currently housing the law firm of Wills & Simon and registered in Wills’ name on county property records just happened to come up for rent and have everything they needed in a new office, McCollum said, with better parking and within walking distance of the county courthouse.
In 2023, commissioners voted to approve an amended lease for less money and fewer offices at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
They also approved a revision to a $391-per-month sublease for 276 square feet of office space on the second floor of The First Bank building in Orange Beach, pushing the four-year-deal’s start date from February to March.
McCollum told Lagniappe in a phone interview on Thursday downsizing the amount of space they need and reducing the rent “was just the decision [the delegation] came to.”
When asked if blowback to the original lease that would have paid Wills nearly a quarter of a million dollars in taxpayer money played a role in making the change, McCollum said he was not aware if it contributed to the decision.
He said he did not know if Wills would keep an office alongside the delegation. In November he believed Wills may retain access to the building for storage.
Under the new lease, the delegation would have to get Wills’ permission to meet in either of the two conference rooms. The lease could also be renewed for one additional five-year-term with a 20-percent increase in rent.
The Bay Minette and Orange Beach offices would not be reserved exclusively for use by delegation members with constituencies there. Rather, McCollum said, the spaces could be used by any of the 10 legislators to meet visiting groups and work.
Above all, he emphasized the important role the new offices have in making it easier for Baldwin County residents to meet with the people they elected to represent them.
“It’s just trying to be convenient,” McCollum said. “We want to meet them where they’re at…I like it when government works for people.”
Blogger Paul Ripp told commissioners in the public comments section of the Jan. 17 commission meeting that reducing the rent sidesteps the real issue that the Mayor of Bay Minette should not be renting office space to state legislators, calling the deal “grossly wrong.”
He said he voiced his complaint of a possible ethics violation to legal counsel with the Speaker of the House, the Alabama Ethics Commission and the Office of the Attorney General, and wondered why the commission would approve the amended lease without their perspective.
Commission attorney Brad Hicks said he had not contacted any of those offices and did not see an ethics violation in the agreement with Wills.
“I don't get how you can go ahead with this when I'm telling you I have filed complaints with it,” Ripp said. “And I think you’re setting an extremely dangerous precedent for other elected officials in Baldwin County, because I guarantee somebody’s going to come along and do the same damn thing.
“I think you’re making a bad mistake. I think you should get an official opinion before you go further.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.