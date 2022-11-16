The people working to bring the Baldwin Family Village (BFV) — a new 13-unit transitional housing program for homeless women and children — to life describe homelessness in Baldwin County as “an invisible problem”: just because you cannot see it, does not mean it is not there.
With the papers to buy a former Fairhope memory care facility for $700,000 signed in June, BFV continues to raise money to cover the first year’s $540,000 operating budget and plans to open as a program of Mobile’s Dumas Wesley Community Center after the first of the year in 2023.
Sandy Folan, a member of BFV’s fundraising arm, told Lagniappe they are less than $200,000 away from meeting their goal.
BFV will help homeless women and children “become independent again” in a county where few resources to help homeless people exist, according to Kate Carver, Dumas Wesley’s executive director.
“Our program is built on the central core tenets of accountability, personal responsibility and dignity,” she said. “It's more of a hand-up, not hand-out approach.”
Dumas Wesley plans to replicate the Sybil H. Smith Family Village — its own transitional housing program — when BFV opens, with a curriculum of courses in subjects like financial literacy, parenting and healthy boundaries to help participants recover from the issues that made them homeless, find work and secure permanent housing.
Darren McClellan, the senior pastor at Fairhope United Methodist Church, spearheaded the effort to buy the property and get Dumas Wesley involved after his congregation spent years helping Baldwin County’s homeless people when they asked.
He described putting people up in hotels for a night or two as “a Band-Aid solution” to the problem of not having enough facilities or resources to make a real difference.
What is exciting about the project, McClellan said, “is the chance to actually have proximity with peoples’ lives and to be the kind of neighbors we like to believe ourselves to be; we just didn't know what we were missing.”
Carver said the Baldwin County Public School System identified 300 children across the county who did not have a place to live in 2021, and 40 people from Baldwin County joined the Sybil H. Smith Family Village this year alone. She also said a third of all calls made to United Way’s 211 program sought housing assistance for homelessness in 2022.
“Now at Sybil Smith, we average about 20 percent of our residents coming from Baldwin County, so once we open in Baldwin County those folks would stay in Baldwin County, which is what they want to do,” Sarah Laurio, director of the Sybil H. Smith Family Village, said.
Among those who came to the center for a place to live in June 2021 was 36-year-old Crystal and her 5-year-old daughter, Isabelle.
Crystal and Isabelle became homeless after Crystal’s husband went to prison on domestic violence charges in 2019. Without family or friends in Indiana, Crystal called her sister to drive up and take them to her home in Fairhope, where they slept on the couch for a time.
“I had reached out and I really tried to find somewhere in Baldwin County for us to stay,” she told Lagniappe on Friday. “I had no luck, so I ended up being referred here, and it just so happened I was able to get in.”
While the family village in Mobile has been her home for the past year and a few months and she said she is grateful to be there, Crystal said a shelter for her and her daughter in Baldwin County would have left her closer to her family and support system.
Derek Boulware, the CEO of Housing First Inc. in Mobile, said 3,200 people in Mobile and Baldwin counties met the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) definition of homelessness in 2021. Of that number, roughly 300 came from Baldwin County.
Boulware explained HUD defines a person as homeless if they are living in a shelter, a car, outside or “somewhere not meant for humans to live.”
Crystal said that definition is problematic and does not consider every scenario of homelessness, especially hers.
“The problem with that is when you call and reach out for help and you’re in that situation, they will tell you if you slept on somebody’s couch or on somebody’s bed that night you are not considered homeless,” she explained. “That’s a problem.”
If she and her daughter slept under a bridge or tree and someone drove by and spotted them, Crystal said, she would be arrested for neglect.
“What options are there but to sleep in your car or say, ‘Let me sleep under a tree tonight, then will you help me?’” she said.
Now, Crystal has a college degree, a car and several leads on good-paying jobs and housing in Baldwin County. She described her daughter’s future and her own as “pretty bright.”
Important to her in this new stage of life is giving back to the homeless community to help them the way the people at Dumas Wesley helped her. She said many people have the wrong idea of how people become homeless in the first place.
“I think it’s important not to put them in a category, that we’re low lives, that we’re not educated, that we should have known better, that we’re dirty, smelly drunks living under a bridge trying to mooch off people,” Crystal said. “I’m certainly not any of those things. More often than not the homeless are in situations like me and Isabelle, victims of our circumstances.”
Working in nonprofits for decades exposed Folan to the nuance of homelessness in Baldwin County. She said there are many people who are one health problem and one bad decision away from missing a rent or mortgage payment and becoming homeless as a result.
Rising rents and a lack of affordable housing in many Baldwin County communities make matters worse. On top of that, many people view affordable housing as a haven for people who do not take care of themselves or their property and do not want such neighborhoods to open near them, she explained.
“If not in our backyard then where? We’re put on this earth to take care of people, I believe, and we should be making a difference,” Folan said. “There’s so much everyone can do to help people grow.”
