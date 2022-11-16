Baldwin Family Village

The Baldwin Family Village Foundation purchased this former Fairhope memory care center to transform it into a 13-unit transitional housing facility for Baldwin County's homeless women and children.

The people working to bring the Baldwin Family Village (BFV) — a new 13-unit transitional housing program for homeless women and children — to life describe homelessness in Baldwin County as “an invisible problem”: just because you cannot see it, does not mean it is not there.

With the papers to buy a former Fairhope memory care facility for $700,000 signed in June, BFV continues to raise money to cover the first year’s $540,000 operating budget and plans to open as a program of Mobile’s Dumas Wesley Community Center after the first of the year in 2023.

