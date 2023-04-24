A new transitional housing program for homeless women and children in Baldwin County will open near Fairhope this week, according to a Monday afternoon Facebook post.
Mobile’s Dumas Wesley Community Center and the Baldwin Family Village Foundation will operate the Baldwin Family Village [BFV] and give food, shelter and resources to around 100 people every year across 13 residential units starting Friday, April 28.
“We are so grateful for our generous donors and the support of the community for helping bring this program to life,” Kate Carver, the Executive Director of the Dumas Wesley Community Center, said in a statement. “With the continued reality of affordable housing shortages and higher rates of eviction, we know that housing services are needed now more than ever.”
Lagniappe reported in November the Baldwin Family Village Foundation purchased a former memory care facility for $700,000 in June 2022 with the idea of answering the problem of homelessness in Baldwin County and the Mobile Bay area. Since then, organizers raised funds to cover the first year’s more than $540,000 operating budget.
Dumas Wesley will offer courses in financial literacy, parenting, relationship boundaries and finding and keeping work at the facility similar to the ones it offers at the Sybil H. Smith Family Village in Mobile.
Carver previously told Lagniappe the Baldwin County Public School System identified 300 homeless children across the county in 2021. A third of all calls to United Way’s 211 program in 2022, she added, were made by people searching for relief from homelessness.
“We’re honored to be able to extend our services to meet this need in Baldwin County,” Carver said.
To be eligible for admission, a woman must be at least 24 years old, homeless or fleeing domestic violence, be able to work or attend school, be drug and alcohol free, be willing to live in a drug and alcohol free environment with random testing and be willing to participate in a case management plan.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore.
