Baldwin Family Village

The Baldwin Family Village Foundation purchased this former Fairhope memory care center to transform it into a 13-unit transitional housing facility for Baldwin County's homeless women and children.

A new transitional housing program for homeless women and children in Baldwin County will open near Fairhope this week, according to a Monday afternoon Facebook post.

Mobile’s Dumas Wesley Community Center and the Baldwin Family Village Foundation will operate the Baldwin Family Village [BFV] and give food, shelter and resources to around 100 people every year across 13 residential units starting Friday, April 28.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.