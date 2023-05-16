Alabama Legislature
A bill to add a fifth Baldwin County commissioner cleared an Alabama Senate Committee Tuesday afternoon, despite objections from one local legislator.

Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Range, spoke out against and also voted against Chairman Chris Elliott’s, R-Josephine, Senate Bill 306, saying the committee should not advance the legislation because it does not have the support of the people it would affect.

