A bill to add a fifth Baldwin County commissioner cleared an Alabama Senate Committee Tuesday afternoon, despite objections from one local legislator.
Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Range, spoke out against and also voted against Chairman Chris Elliott’s, R-Josephine, Senate Bill 306, saying the committee should not advance the legislation because it does not have the support of the people it would affect.
“A government cannot operate without the support of its populace,” Albritton said, pointing to letters from the Baldwin County Commission and the Association of County Commissioners of Alabama (ACCA) in opposition of the bill, “and we don’t have this.”
If passed, Elliott’s bill would create a full-time, non-rotating commissioner to act as chairman of the Baldwin County Commission. Baldwin County is the only county in the state with four members. The “fifth member” would supervise the county’s 10 appointed department heads, vote on issues and serve as a figurehead to whom constituents could take their concerns or requests.
A former member of the County Commission, Elliott said not having an odd number of voting members “caused problems” when he served on the body and in the years since. No member of the county’s legislative delegation has ever put forth a bill to change the commission’s structure, he added.
“I’m the legislator that’s willing to touch it,” Elliott said.
Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, asked Elliott what happens when the four-member commission ties on a vote. Elliott answered with “paralysis.”
The bill received a favorable recommendation from the committee with Albritton as the lone dissenting vote.
All four members of the Baldwin County Commission were seen in the audience. Lagniappe previously reported every one of them said they did not support Elliott’s plan, and passed a unanimous resolution during their May 2 meeting urging the legislature not to support the bill.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
