Baldwin juvenile arrested for murder after stabbing BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jul 6, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email By Scott Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A minor in Baldwin County has been arrested after Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the Belforest area.According to a BCSO statement, deputies were dispatched to an assault reported on Augustine Drive in the Belforest community at about 9 p.m., Sunday, July 5. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm~77:46CD 2CC:G65 2?5 7@F?5 2 >2? 2?5 H@>2? H:E9 “2AA2C6?E DE23 H@F?5D” 2?5 2 ;FG6?:=6 DFDA64E H9@ H2D 56E2:?65] %96 H@>2? =2E6C 5:65 2E E96 D46?6] %96 >2? H2D 2:C=:7E65 E@ 2 9@DA:E2= 7@C EC62E>6?E[ 2?5 ?@ @E96C :?;FC:6D H6C6 C6A@CE65 3J qr$~] k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“%96 ;FG6?:=6 DFDA64E 92D 366? 492C865 H:E9 @?6 4@F?E @7 >FC56C 2?5 @?6 4@F?E @7 2EE6>AE65 >FC56C[” E96 DE2E6>6?E C625D] “%96 ;FG6?:=6 DFDA64E’D :56?E:EJ H:== ?@E 36 C6=62D65 2E E9:D E:>6 ]]] x?G6DE:82E@CD 92G6 56E6C>:?65 E96 :?4:56?E H2D 2? :D@=2E65 5@>6DE:4 >2EE6C[ 2?5 E96C6 :D ?@ <?@H? E9C62E E@ E96 AF3=:4]”k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 G:4E:>D H6C6 =2E6C :56?E:7:65 @? |@?52J 2D kDA2?mbf\J62C\@=5 $2>2?E92 q2<6C 2?5 ce\J62C\@=5 {2?46 q2<6C] k^DA2?mk^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmqr$~ DA@<6DA6CD@? |2C=66 q2:=6J 5:5 ?@E C6DA@?5 E@ 2 C6BF6DE 7@C :?7@C>2E:@? @? 9@H E96 DFDA64E H2D C6=2E65 E@ E96 25F=E G:4E:>D] k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blotter Baldwin County, Alabama Crimes Crime Violent Crime Violence Murder Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Tuberville overstates father's military service record Councilor says Kennon should consider future with OB Evergreen fire kills two OB officials mum on ethics complaint, Labor Day 911 call The fake story that tricked Alabama Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.